elk chubbuck

A herd of elk pictured on the morning of Feb. 7 near Interstate 15 in north Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley / for the Idaho State Journal

A multiagency effort on Sunday is aimed at moving approximately 600 elk to the east side of Interstate 15.

The push will start at 7 a.m. and the closure will occur between milepost 73, the Northgate Interchange, and milepost 89, the South Blackfoot Interchange, a Shoshone-Bannock Tribes news release said. Representatives from the tribes’ Fish and Game Department, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department are involved in the joint project.


