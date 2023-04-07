A multiagency effort on Sunday is aimed at moving approximately 600 elk to the east side of Interstate 15.
The push will start at 7 a.m. and the closure will occur between milepost 73, the Northgate Interchange, and milepost 89, the South Blackfoot Interchange, a Shoshone-Bannock Tribes news release said. Representatives from the tribes’ Fish and Game Department, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department are involved in the joint project.
A group of about 150 elk will be moved first from the area around exit 80, the release said. Once that herd is moved, a larger band of about 450 elk will be moved. There is no time estimate for how long it will take to move both herds.
Idaho State Police troopers will deploy rolling closures to slow traffic and a helicopter also will be used to to help move the herds.
Motorists should expect slowdowns and possible detours, the release said. Elk have been wintering near the interstate and occasionally wandering onto the road, the release said.
The Post Register previously reported that more than 30 elk were fatally struck by cars along both Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 in the month of January alone.
By pushing the elk east into the mountains, the movement can occur during the safest possible time, the release said.
“We appreciate the cooperation from the public in ensuring that this is a safe process for all and would like to thank the agencies involved in the collaborative efforts,” Chad Colter, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Wildlife director, said in the release.
