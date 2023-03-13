The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is inviting frequent flyers and Idaho Falls residents to participate in a weeklong event to help them get enrolled in the Transportation Security Administration's TSA PreCheck.
Enrollment in the program allows for an expedited screening process that lets approved, low-risk travelers get through airport security lines faster and relatively hassle-free.
Airport officials, in collaboration with IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, will hold the event from April 3 to April 7. Appointments are available during regular airport business hours.
Program enrollees will avoid common requirements such as the removal of shoes, light outerwear and belts when going through airport security. Enrollees also will avoid having to remove liquids or laptops at more than 200 airports across the country, including the Idaho Falls airport.
“We are excited to partner in this event to allow east Idaho travelers to come down to the airport and enroll in this program,” Airport Director Rick Cloutier said in a city news release. “Enrolling in TSA PreCheck makes flying much more convenient and really cuts down on the times you must wait in line at security. Especially for people who fly frequently, or fly with family, this is a big time saver and well worth the money.”
Directions on the website will lead you to click on the words “New Enrollment” to make an appointment. Completion of the enrollment process will take place in person at the Idaho Falls on-airport TSA PreCheck application center.
Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or driver’s license and a certified copy of a birth certificate.
Fingerprints will be collected during the in-person session.
The application fee is $78 per applicant which covers a background check and fingerprints. According to the release, "the fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or a certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. The cost of enrollment covers five years of service."
“If you fly frequently, have a vacation coming up, or just plain don’t like the hassle of a security line, you can’t beat enrolling in TSA PreCheck,” Cloutier said in the release. “The $78 is a small price when you consider the time you will save when going through expedited security lines across the country. We appreciate TSA and IDEMIA’s partnership in providing this service to our community.
