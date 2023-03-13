thumbnail_IMG_6341.jpg

FILE - Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials invite residents to take part in the airport's weeklong Transportation Security Administration's TSA PreCheck enrollment event April 3 to April 7.

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com

The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is inviting frequent flyers and Idaho Falls residents to participate in a weeklong event to help them get enrolled in the Transportation Security Administration's TSA PreCheck.

Enrollment in the program allows for an expedited screening process that lets approved, low-risk travelers get through airport security lines faster and relatively hassle-free.


