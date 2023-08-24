Nigel the cat

Nigel, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter's resident cat and mascot, will be throwing a giant party in honor of his 10th birthday Saturday at Tautphaus Park.

 Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter will throw a birthday bash for Nigel, its office cat and mascot, from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Tautphaus Park.

“(Nigel) came to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter when he was about 6 months old. He was a very chill cat when he came in,” said Maja Rellaford, Idaho Falls Police Department animal control officer. “The (employee) was very busy, so they just put him on the counter while they were serving customers, and he was very kind to everybody. He liked cats. He liked dogs, so they decided to adopt him as the shelter cat.”


