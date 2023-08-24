The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter will throw a birthday bash for Nigel, its office cat and mascot, from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Tautphaus Park.
“(Nigel) came to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter when he was about 6 months old. He was a very chill cat when he came in,” said Maja Rellaford, Idaho Falls Police Department animal control officer. “The (employee) was very busy, so they just put him on the counter while they were serving customers, and he was very kind to everybody. He liked cats. He liked dogs, so they decided to adopt him as the shelter cat.”
The celebration includes “bounce houses, a dog beauty contest, pony rides, live dog grooming, food trucks, crafts, raffle baskets, vendors, treats for people and dogs, face painting and more,” according to the city website.
Adults, families and leashed dogs are invited to attend, a news release said.
Some of the activities will be free, while others will require a ticket to help raise money for the animals at the shelter.
Dog owners can register their dogs to participate in the beauty contest which starts at 5 p.m. Contestants will be judged on “Best dressed,” “Best hairstyle,” or “Best behaved” with prizes for the winners. Participation costs $10 per category or $25 to enter all three categories.
The shelter is currently struggling to adopt out animals because many people don’t want to pay the adoption fees, Rellaford said. Proceeds from the event will be used to reduce fees and build a medical fund for animals who are hit by a car, need specialized training for behavioral problems or have serious illnesses.
Adoption fees are $100 for a male cat, $120 for a female cat and between $120 and $160 for a dog — depending on the weight and gender.
“All of these fees go toward the care of the animals. The fee includes the spaying or neutering, rabies vaccination, microchipping and for dogs, it also includes the city license,” she said.
Dogs from the shelter will be available for adoption at the event.
“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to expose these dogs to the public and that maybe people will see a dog that they like and be able to take that dog home with them,” Rellaford said.
Also at the birthday bash, A-Cut-Above-The-Falls will be grooming and showing off current shelter dogs at 3 p.m. A Peanut Butter Licking contest for dogs starts at 4 p.m. Idaho Falls Police Department K-9s will also be present from 5 until 7 p.m., with a presentation at 6 p.m.
Champ’s Heart will be offering pony rides for kids throughout the event.
The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter.
“We stopped euthanizing for space approximately 10 years ago for dogs and approximately four or five years ago for cats,” Rellaford said. “Since then, we don’t euthanize for space. We euthanize for medical issues, when the quality of life of the animal is not good and it cannot be helped, or for behavioral problems ... (as determined by) a veterinarian or a trainer.”
The event will include a gift basket raffle with a free cat and dog adoption plus snacks and prizes from Lowe's and PetSmart. Discount microchipping and a photographer will also be available for owners and their dogs. The party will be located in the east 40 of Tautphaus Park between the baseball field and the fountain.
