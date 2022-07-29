Idaho Falls Councilman Thomas Hally speaks about the preliminary budget during the council's meeting on Thursday. Hally said there are "big ticket items" regarding electrical expenditures but the city's electrical grid requires healthy funding to operate and accommodate for the growth the city is experiencing.
The city of Idaho Falls has approved a preliminary budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
The City Council approved the preliminary budget during its Thursday meeting, and the city posted the 272-page document on its website Friday morning. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, in the council chambers of the City Annex Building located at 680 Park Avenue.
“It’s really critical that we hear from people,” said Councilman John Radford during the meeting. “This process is supposed to be driven by citizens so we encourage people to come speak with us at the hearing.”
Compared to last year’s budget, the city is increasing its expenditures by 14%, rising from $292.18 million to $333.41 million. The budget accounts for salary and wage adjustments of a 4% increase for general employees, a 5% increase for fire union employees and a 6% budgetary place holder for the Idaho Falls Power Department.
City revenue is also expected to increase from last year, rising from $234.44 million in last year’s budget to $269.75 million. City Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth said Friday that a levy rate for property taxes hasn’t been determined yet and a property tax increase hasn’t been included in the preliminary budget funds.
The city’s general fund — which accounts for all financial resources of the general government such as administration, police, fire, community development, parks and public works — is set to increase by 23% from $53.61 million to $65.76 million. The biggest expenditure in the general fund is the police department, which sits just shy of $23.1 million.
“I think that this budget provides resources that I believe will be used to improve public safety services including fire and police protection as well as resources that are much needed to the other departments who are serving our residents and taxpayers,” said Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman during the meeting. “I also believe that it serves the vision that all council members had going in to the budget to adjust the wages of city employees by a fair and reasonable amount.”
Councilman Jim Freeman noted during the meeting the budget is a cap to what the city can spend through the year and it’s rare for the city to spend all the money it’s allocated in the budget.
Several projects including new ambulances, city restrooms, police vehicles, property acquisition and others will be funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds, totaling $10.55 million.
The airport department’s budget will nearly double to $27.98 million from $14.94 million mostly due to airport improvement projects funded by the Federal Aviation Administration ($21.48 million).
New to this year’s budget are impact fees, which the council adopted in May. The budget accounts for $4.6 million to be collected in impact fees and expenditures.
“(The impact fees have) a significant ability to offset future budgets so that growth is really paying for growth,” Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw said Thursday.