Thomas Hally

Idaho Falls Councilman Thomas Hally speaks about the preliminary budget during the council's meeting on Thursday. Hally said there are "big ticket items" regarding electrical expenditures but the city's electrical grid requires healthy funding to operate and accommodate for the growth the city is experiencing. 

 City of Idaho Falls livestream

The city of Idaho Falls has approved a preliminary budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The City Council approved the preliminary budget during its Thursday meeting, and the city posted the 272-page document on its website Friday morning. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, in the council chambers of the City Annex Building located at 680 Park Avenue.

