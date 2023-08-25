After more than four months of deliberations, Idaho Falls City Council members passed the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget Thursday.
Municipal Services Director Pam Alexander said the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget is $339,533,522.
Council members Lisa Burtenshaw, Thomas Hally, Jim Freeman and Jim Francis voted in favor of the budget. Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman and Councilman John Radford voted against it.
“This is a very small amount of time being spent on a very big document,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said.
None of the City Council members provided additional comments on their votes during the meeting.
In an interview with the Post Register, Radford said he believes too much of the city’s budget is being allocated toward employee costs.
“I’m looking for 60% of our General Fund being spent on employees’ salaries and benefits, and right now we’re approaching 70%,” he said. “To me that’s too high of a percentage of our budget. … We should always budget conservatively. … When we add employees so quickly, I just feel like that’s not the conservative approach. To be honest, I don’t disagree that we need them, we just don’t have the revenue source to cover that.”
City leaders recognized the significant back-and-forth discussion, compromise and effort invested into the budgeting process.
“Our finance team would like to thank our Council members as well as our city attorney and all of our department directors,” Alexander said. “They worked very diligently since early April on the budget. We could not be here this evening if it were not for all of their hard work.”
Casper also highlighted the collaborative process required to reach the final budget ordinance.
“I will just echo her (Alexander’s) comments about the amount of time that has been put into this, the amount of care, thought, effort and, at the end of the day, a lot of creativity trying to figure out how to take care of needs with not enough dollars to be able to do it the easy way,” Casper said. “We’ve had to be creative or figure out ways to partner, to postpone and to get along without. All of those things go into municipal budgeting.”
The Council also unanimously adopted the fiscal year 2024 fee resolution including new city fees and fee increases.
A public hearing for the budget and fee schedule was held Aug. 10.
In a separate ordinance, the Council approved a $123,636.91 payment to Tobin Restoration for its restoration work at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts following the May 23 rainstorm that led to significant flooding.
On that day, “at approximately 8 p.m., city staff responded to the Civic Center and found over 5-feet of water had breached the outside door and flowed into the facility basement,” the agenda said.
“Because it was such a rare and unique storm, our insurance company declined it, and they stated that it was an ‘act of God,’” Alexander said. “It’s not something that’s happened for many, many years, and they did not cover that expenditure or the cost of repair.”
The Council also ratified $232,000 to repair the orchestra pit lift damaged by the flood.
“It was hundreds of thousands of gallons of water,” said Edward Morgan, Civic Center for the Performing Arts manager.
The last major flooding at the Civic Center occurred in 1998, when 30 inches of water filled the basement.
The city has installed new catch basins in the parking lot to reduce the risk of similar water damage in the future.
