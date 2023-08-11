Public safety was a hot topic during Thursday’s public hearing for the fiscal year 2024 budget.

Several community members encouraged the Idaho Falls City Council to invest in two additional police officers to patrol downtown during the hearing held in the City Council Chambers.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.