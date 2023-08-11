Public safety was a hot topic during Thursday’s public hearing for the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Several community members encouraged the Idaho Falls City Council to invest in two additional police officers to patrol downtown during the hearing held in the City Council Chambers.
Council members also discussed the continuing property tax shift from commercial businesses to residential homeowners.
Pam Alexander, Idaho Falls municipal services director, provided an overview for the fiscal year 2024 budget prior to the hearing. The city council unanimously approved the city’s tentative budget July 27. The total not-to-exceed budget is $339,533,522.
Salary and wages account for $62,528,023 or 18.42% of the 2024 budget. Current operating expenses total $149,257,383 or 43.96% of the budget. The general fund has $72,490,609 allocated.
Highlights of the budget include a 3% statutory property tax levy of $1,295,633, $933,602 in new growth and annexation, and a $1 million contribution to the city’s health insurance plan along with a health plan redesign, Alexander said.
Non-union city employees will receive a 2% wage adjustment totaling $600,000.
Next year’s budget also funds seven new positions for the Idaho Falls Police Department, Parks and Recreation and Community Development Services departments costing $367,872 — including two emergency communication officers, two probation police officers, two parks maintenance positions and a community development commercial plans developer, Alexander said.
Three additional positions — a victim services coordinator, an office assistant for the city clerk’s office and an information technology specialist — will be added using grant money, fees or reprioritization of current budget operating dollars to the tune of $198,407.
The city’s property tax allocation has increased to $44,935,794 compared to $42,707,844 in fiscal year 2023, a difference of $2,227,950.
The valuation of property in the city is forecast at $8,324,605,016, up from $7,072,672,234 in 2023 and $5,317,144,014 in 2022.
“That would decrease our levy rate from the current year 0.006038431 to 0.005397949,” Alexander said. “The reason that levy went down is because the valuation went up.”
On July 25, Idaho Falls Finance Manager Mark Hagedorn estimated that residential valuations would increase 18%, while commercial valuations would only increase 3%.
The city is projecting an increase in residential property taxes.
“We’re anticipating a cost per month of $13.57 for a residential home with a taxable value of $170,000,” she said, up from the 2023 cost per month of $9.78 for that same home.
At the same time, commercial businesses will be paying less in property taxes this year than last year.
Mayor Rebecca Casper clarified that the shift in property tax burden from commercial to residential was determined by the Legislature, not city officials.
“That is not a decision that the city made,” Casper said. “That comes to us based on the way that the Legislature has determined that they will not index residential (properties) for inflation. As a result of that, businesses, which are not seeing as much inflation — they’re not appreciating in value as much, they’re actually paying less in tax. … If property owners of homes are feeling a pinch, it’s not something that we’ve done.”
Additionally, Councilman Thomas Hally said that in the past two years, the state has shifted the sales tax formula that provides revenue to cities.
“Our revenue from the state includes a portion of the liquor tax and a portion of the sales tax by formula,” Hally said. “The state excludes cities from that portion of the sales tax which is online, which is increasing significantly. It’s becoming the largest share of the sales tax revenue.”
He noted that this year, the Legislature allocated sales tax funds from online sales to fund property tax relief.
“A lot of people have asked me, where does the state get such a surplus of over a billion dollars?” Hally said. “Part of the reason they get that surplus is they take all the sales tax revenue that’s online sales and don’t divvy it out to the cities where most of the sales tax is generated within the cities.”
During public feedback on the budget, several downtown business owners expressed their support for an increased police presence downtown.
Brandi Newton, Idaho Falls Arts Council executive director, submitted letters from Arts Council board members and other business owners supporting the hires.
“The presence of the police force does make a difference,” Newton said. “We’re grateful to have that position put forward as part of this budget and would like to formally support that and hope that (it) passes.”
Downtown business owner Chris Taylor agreed. “Our goal is preventative maintenance. Just to be able to have a police presence to walk around and tell somebody, ‘You’re going to get a drinking ticket if you’re drinking in the streets.’”
The city council members will meet again Aug. 24 to formally pass the budget.
