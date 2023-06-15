Idaho Falls City Council meeting June 8th
The Idaho Falls City Council updated its child care ordinance to match state requirements during its May 8th meeting at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The Idaho Falls City Council adopted an ordinance on June 8 that “aligns” the city’s requirements on background checks for “day care facility owners and child care workers to the same standards set by the Idaho State Legislature in Idaho Code § 39-1113,” according to a city memorandum.

“In one of the last discussions that we had about this, it became clear, at least to our office, that what the Council wanted to see was an ordinance that strips out all disqualifications based on criminal behavior that are not what are required as a minimum by the state,” said City Attorney Randy Fife.


