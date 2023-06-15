The Idaho Falls City Council adopted an ordinance on June 8 that “aligns” the city’s requirements on background checks for “day care facility owners and child care workers to the same standards set by the Idaho State Legislature in Idaho Code § 39-1113,” according to a city memorandum.
“In one of the last discussions that we had about this, it became clear, at least to our office, that what the Council wanted to see was an ordinance that strips out all disqualifications based on criminal behavior that are not what are required as a minimum by the state,” said City Attorney Randy Fife.
Prior to the June 8 meeting, Idaho Falls required a background check for child care employees with stricter qualifications than the state mandated.
“Right now, if you admit to the elements of a crime, that can be a disqualifying event,” Fife said. “If you have committed certain crimes that the state hasn’t required to be prohibitive of receiving a day care license, you can still not get your day care license in the city.”
The council was not unanimous in its deliberations.
Councilman Jim Francis said he supported leaving the code as it exists.
“Child care is something essential to many parents in this community, and there’s no way a parent can actually investigate the caregivers. There’s no way the parent can investigate the owners of it. It’s up to their representatives to provide that background licensing so the parents can, to the best of their ability and the best of our ability, trust in the day care center that’s taking care of their children. … I would reverse this. Instead of our matching the state, I would suggest the state matches us.”
But other council members supported moving to the state’s standards.
“I’m in favor of getting rid of this ordinance completely because it has cost organizations like I am involved with millions of dollars over the last few years,” said Councilman John Radford. “Our standard in the city of Idaho Falls is to not let anyone work in a child care center that doesn’t have a background check completed. The state of Idaho doesn’t require that, so we’re one of the few cities in the state that has made it very difficult to hire people.”
The city’s additional regulations require up to 10-20 hours of work each week from the city clerk’s office and the Idaho Falls Police Department to execute this ordinance, he said.
“That is hurting our child care options. It’s making it so we don’t have as many child care options,” Radford said. “ … The state has the obligation to protect children, and they do it really well.”
Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman supported changing the ordinance. She said in the past eight years she has served on the city council, it has reviewed numerous appeals of denials for child care licenses based on Idaho Falls’ stricter requirements.
For example, applicants with a withheld judgment could be disqualified from working in child care under the city’s former regulations, Fife said, but not under state code.
The city previously “denied, suspended or revoked a license or certification where applicant, licensee, owner, operator, child care worker, resident, volunteer, on-site non-provider, spouse or significant other of an owner … had their parental rights restricted or terminated by a Child protection action …or Child custody termination action, … or had disseminat(ed) obscene material to minors (in the past ten years),” according to its prior code.
It also had disqualified individuals from receiving a child care license if within the past 10 years they had “been found guilty of, plead(ed) guilty to, received a withheld judgment, or admitted to the elements of any of the following enumerated crimes: transporting a minor in a motor vehicle while under the influence, violation of a civil protection order or no contact order. A misdemeanor controlled-substance related offense, misdemeanor domestic violence, misdemeanor assault or battery, stalking in the second degree, disturbing the peace or petit theft.”
Individuals who had been “committed as a voluntary or involuntary patient for mental health, drug, or alcohol treatment, within the past year from the date of application” were similarly denied a license, as were persons who had ”current active arrest warrants or a crime which, if convicted, would subject them to the(se) limitations,” the previous code stated.
However, the city council voted to remove these provisions as disqualifications for a license, while maintaining the state’s requirements to deny licenses for individuals who have been “found guilty of, plead guilty to, received a withheld judgment” for 31 felony offenses — ranging from sexual abuse of a child under 16 to murder to felony domestic violence.
Fourteen other crimes also disqualify applicants if they were committed within the past five years. They include aggravated assault, felony theft, insurance fraud and a felony controlled-substance offense.
Additionally, under state law, child care licenses can be revoked for “health or safety problems, … supply(ing) false of misleading information … on the application form, or refusing(ing) to authorize the police investigation required (by law).”
In Thursday’s meeting, the council voted unanimously to amend the ordinance to deny licenses “where a registered sex offender resides on the premises where day care services are provided.”
Francis proposed a second amendment to maintain the restrictions on a child care license for individuals who in the past three years had been convicted or pleaded guilty to “violation of (a) civil protection order, misdemeanor domestic violence, misdemeanor assault and battery and stalking in the second degree.”
“Those are all things that I think put children at risk, because you have someone who apparently has anger management problems,” he said. “… I’m very concerned about just matching the state, because our code is stricter. As I go through it, I’d rather go through it with just a scalpel and just take out a few things rather than wholeheartedly go to the state code.”
That amendment did not pass.
Ultimately, council members Thomas Hally, Lisa Burtenshaw, Jim Freeman, Ziel-Dingman and Radford voted to match the state’s requirements in the city’s child care ordinance. Francis voted against the measure.
