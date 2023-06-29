Jim Francis

Jim

 Courtesy

The Idaho Falls City Council placed a proposed amendment to its recently updated child care licensing ordinance on its July 13 agenda during a work session Monday.

On June 8, the council voted five to one to align the city’s requirements for background checks on child care employees and day care center operators with the state of Idaho’s standards, which are less restrictive than the requirements previously set in Idaho Falls code.


