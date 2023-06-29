The Idaho Falls City Council placed a proposed amendment to its recently updated child care licensing ordinance on its July 13 agenda during a work session Monday.
On June 8, the council voted five to one to align the city’s requirements for background checks on child care employees and day care center operators with the state of Idaho’s standards, which are less restrictive than the requirements previously set in Idaho Falls code.
“That meant we were not having any restriction for a violation of a civil protection order, no restriction for misdemeanor domestic violence, no for assault, for battery and for stalking in a second degree,” Idaho Falls City Councilman Jim Francis said. “These are lower-level crimes than are in the state statute, but they were in our original (ordinance).”
Francis requested that the city attorneys draft an amendment to reinstate some of the requirements whose elimination could “represent possible threats to children,” he said.
"What this proposal would do is, if you’ve had a conviction for any one of these crimes within the last three years, you’d be ineligible for a city license to own, manage or work at a child care facility,” said Assistant City Attorney Mike Kirkham.
In the past, some council members had objected to the previous code’s license restrictions for offenses such as substance abuse and petty theft, Francis said.
His proposal represented a compromise, matching the state on some restrictions while adding back disqualifications “focused on anger management problems, threat of violence to a child or threat of getting out of control with a child,” Francis said.
He was particularly concerned about misdemeanor domestic violence being eliminated as a barrier to a license.
“It’s a fairly common practice that what would be normally a felony is pled down to a misdemeanor,” he said. “… It’s a very serious offense, a misdemeanor domestic battery. I think we should leave those in there as the city requirement, even though it’s more strict than the state.”
City Councilman John Radford asked for time to consult with Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials about why the state’s standards do not restrict licensing for these offenses.
“There’s a reason this doesn’t exist in the state code,” Radford said. “… This has been looked at for a lot of years. This is children that we’re talking about, and it’s our most sacred thing. The state doesn’t take that lightly. It seems like there would be a reason that this isn’t included. Maybe it’s something that happens quite often in divorce proceedings, or there’s reasons this is nuanced.”
Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw said she would further investigate what constitutes the crimes contained in the amendment.
“I understand the plea down, but I also care about the people who don’t go defend themselves because they have a misdemeanor and they got cited for something,” she said.
Councilman Jim Freeman expressed his support for the update.
“I’ll just mention that I’m totally in support of this at this time,” Freeman said. “I know Councilor Francis has given this a lot of thought. If the Legal Department has looked through state code and have found that these things are lacking in the state code that are covered other places, I agree that they need to be in the code, and I’m in support of it.”
Francis also addressed previous City Council concerns that the process for obtaining certification was too cumbersome.
“The restrictions we put in for licensing and child care certificates, we should recognize that’s a different thing than the process,” he said. “We have discussed delays in process as keeping people from getting certification in a timely manner, but it’s not the restrictions that are preventing that — it’s the process.”
He said that the City Council has addressed those delays.
Idaho Falls Police Capt. Jeremy Galbreaith, who oversees the department’s investigations and special operations bureau, reported that the turnaround time for state background checks in Idaho Falls was three to five days, Francis said.
“If there are other elements in the process that are delaying it, then I think we address that differently than reducing the restrictions of these things that represent possible threats to children, which is our purpose,” Francis said.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said she’d place the amendment on the July 13 agenda with a “do pass recommendation coming from the city.”
“We’ll see where it goes in terms of your debate that evening,” she said.
