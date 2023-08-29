Debora King

Debora King brings years of experience revitalizing downtowns as Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation's new executive director.

 Courtesy Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation

Debora King knows a thing or two about making the most of what a downtown has to offer.

The new executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation has built years of knowledge by helping businesses grow in places such as Kodiak, Alaska, and Brunswick, Maine.


