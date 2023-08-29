Debora King knows a thing or two about making the most of what a downtown has to offer.
The new executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation has built years of knowledge by helping businesses grow in places such as Kodiak, Alaska, and Brunswick, Maine.
While a move to landlocked Idaho Falls might seem like a departure from her previous coastal stops, it brings the native Canadian closer to family in western Canada, Colorado and California. And even though it’s not ocean adjacent, the Snake River and the surrounding mountain ranges offer a natural beauty that makes King feel right at home.
“First of all, (downtown) looks fabulous with all of the plantings, the clean sidewalks, the variety of shops, services and restaurants and the beautiful River Walk which is just adjacent to us,” King said. “It’s a great little spot to relax and enjoy with all kinds of events going on downtown all the time. There’s just lots to do, and it’s a great place to do it.”
King started her new role Aug. 16 after having spent the past 11 years as executive director of the Brunswick Downtown Association.
“I come from a background where I managed a Main Street program, which has a focus on downtowns, back in Maine,” King said. “So being with the organization in Idaho feels very familiar to me.”
The Main Street America program is a nationwide association of “1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development,” according to a news release.
Idaho Falls was certified as part of the Main Street America program in 2021.
“(Our focus) is the growth and economic vitality of the downtown, supporting small businesses with a strong emphasis on historic preservation,” King said.
King succeeds Catherine Smith, who was the Downtown Development Corp’s executive director for six years before accepting a position as economic development administrator for the city of Idaho Falls.
“We can’t say enough about the hardscape physical improvements that have been made with Catherine, whether it was the Broadway beautification to moving parking from being a city-managed event to it being a DDC-managed event,” said Brandi Newton, treasurer of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation board. “The other sincere desire as a DDC was to make downtown a place where patrons wanted to be a part of — from the hundreds of flower baskets to the events that really bring people in.”
Newton noted King’s extensive experience in Brunswick, a community similar in size to Idaho Falls.
“After careful consideration and checking references, she came highly recommended,” Newton said. “We felt that her experience that she’s already had, as well as her excitement and exuberance for our downtown was the right pick for us to be able to move downtown’s development into the future of what our community is going to need.”
Newton said that investment by private companies into downtown is matching the board’s goals.
“(We) want it to really be a commerce center and a very comfortable, safe place for people to be able to interact,” she said. “I think Deb is going to be able to help carry us towards that … with new eyes and new opportunities.”
As the executive director, King will generate new ideas, manage staff, ensure programs and events promote downtown businesses and organizations efficiently and productively.
“That’s one of the reasons I’m here is to inject maybe a little bit different perspective on how to do things, but certainly not changing the world,” she said. “There’s a great base of projects and programs that the Downtown Development Corporation is involved with already. I’m looking to increase our funding sources and expanding out into the community and just really getting to know how Idaho Falls works.”
King has 25 years in nonprofit management experience. Before moving to Maine, she worked for 12 years in Kodiak, first as the economic development coordinator and then as executive director of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce. While in Maine, she also spent time as the executive director of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce.
King said she is impressed with the vibrancy and variety of Idaho Falls businesses downtown.
She also values the historic buildings and hopes to help find new businesses to fill any vacant properties.
“Historic preservation is so important because it gives every community its uniqueness,” she said. “When you’re in downtown Idaho Falls, you know that you’re in Idaho Falls.”
During her first six months here, she intends to learn from those around her and work with the board.
“(I’ll) keep my eyes and ears open and my mouth shut,” she said. “… The staff here at the DDC are incredibly experienced and knowledgeable. … The former director Catherine Smith has been an incredible source of information and help as well, and so we are all on the same team and headed in the same direction.”
King is excited to see what she can do to inject new life into the downtown’s Business Improvement District.
“One of the reasons we chose Idaho Falls is because of the vitality and energy on Main Street in downtown,” King said. “I truly believe that the downtown is the heart and soul of the community and it’s a reflection of the entire community.”
