The Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomed its newest group of firefighters Friday after they completed a 10-week training academy.
The 15 new firefighters, the largest recruit academy ever conducted by the department, were officially sworn in by Fire Chief Duane Nelson.
The recruits completed the in-house academy, receiving training in areas such as fire behavior, wildland firefighting, rope rescue, forcible entry, vehicle extrication and Emergency Medical Services, a department release said. The training culminated with a live burn in which recruits experienced a real structure-fire scenario, although in a controlled and supervised environment.
Before entering the academy the firefighters also went through several phases of standard Public Safety Testing where they had to pass a written exam, the top candidates from which moved on to the pass/fail physical agility test. Candidates who passed the rigorous physical agility test moved on to the first round of interviews with Idaho Falls Fire Department officials along with union representatives, followed by a comprehensive interview with the administrative department chiefs.
Fire department officials said the in-house academy has been very positive as it allows for the introduction of area-specific training and customs for the community's firefighters.
“By conducting the training ourselves, the recruits had the added benefit of early exposure to our staff, equipment, and processes so that as soon as they graduate they can hit the ground running,” Deputy Chief Paul Radford said in the release. “This academy was a large undertaking, and we thank all of our instructors for the additional time and expertise they invested in our next generation firefighters. We also thank our community partners who donated structures, building supplies, or other items for the academy.”
All 15 of the new graduates have received their first official shift assignments but will continue on as probationary firefighters for a year as they receive additional supervision and mentorship from their department leadership and peers.
Department officials said that the new recruits would not come at an additional cost to the community thanks to a SAFER grant the department was awarded in 2022. The "Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response" grant, awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, helps pay for the first three years of wages and benefits, totaling approximately $1 million annually. After the three years ends, the ongoing investment will be paid for by money from the 2022 Senate Bill 1283 that increased Medicaid reimbursements to emergency agencies.
With the newest additions, the department now has 138 full-time personnel operating out of six stations, including an EMT and paramedic operating out of Swan Valley. Most personnel work 48-hour shifts within three shifts to provide 24/7/365 all-hazard coverage for the city of Idaho Falls as well as most of Bonneville County and portions of Jefferson and Bingham counties.
According to the release, the 15 new firefighters are:
• Dillon Chandler, of Pocatello who worked part-time for Chubbuck Fire Department for three years.
• Rowan Gartner from of Kuna, who attended school at the College of Western Idaho and worked as a firefighter with Orchard Fire Department in Boise.
• Thomas George, who started his fire service career in Maryland before moving to Idaho in 2020 for a job with the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department.
• Blake Gil, a former Blackfoot Fire Department firefighter who moved to Idaho Falls six years ago.
• Myles Harris, who graduated from Boise State in 2021 before moving to Idaho Falls.
• Kaleb Johnson of Ucon, who volunteered with the Ucon Fire Department. He also was a wildland firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management and spent time working with the Madison Fire Department.
• Sterling Kirkham of Blackfoot, who previously worked as a firefighter/EMT at the Blackfoot Fire Department.
• Ricky Kuciemba, who attended Idaho State University and worked as a pay-call firefighter for the Chubbuck Fire Department.
• Idaho Falls native Coltin Marshall, who was a firefighter/paramedic for two years with a local agency before joining the department.
• Paul Messick, who grew up in the Shelley/Firth area. He volunteered with Clark County Fire and EMS for the last four years.
• Ronni Naggar, who moved to this area from the Oregon coast. He has prior experience as a volunteer with two different departments.
• Cody Smith, who grew up in Idaho Falls, and worked as an Advanced EMT in Utah for the past six years.
• Idaho Falls native Ryan Taggart, who comes from the Park City Fire District in Utah where he worked as a paramedic for three years.
• Sam Hansen and Donovan Hendrix also are among the new recruits but no biographical information was provided for them.
“We welcome our new members and their families, and I look forward to getting to know them better in the coming months," Nelson said in the release. "Our current personnel have been running a steady increase in calls over the past few years, so getting these gentlemen on shift will relieve some of that pressure.”
