Garcia-Calderon

Garcia Calderon

A 19-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday by Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant for felony vehicular manslaughter following an investigation into a May 23 fatality crash on South Yellowstone Highway just south of West 65th South, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

Emerson Martin Garcia Calderon, 19, was driving northbound in a Ford Explorer, and a 37-year-old male, of Shelley, was driving southbound in a Nissan Murano at about 10:56 p.m. May 23, the ISP release said.


