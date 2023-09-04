A 19-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday by Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant for felony vehicular manslaughter following an investigation into a May 23 fatality crash on South Yellowstone Highway just south of West 65th South, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Emerson Martin Garcia Calderon, 19, was driving northbound in a Ford Explorer, and a 37-year-old male, of Shelley, was driving southbound in a Nissan Murano at about 10:56 p.m. May 23, the ISP release said.
The Ford crossed the center line and impacted the Nissan head-on, police said. The Ford came to rest on the southbound right shoulder and the Nissan in the northbound lane of travel.
Police said Garcia Calderon was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The 37-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Both directions of travel were blocked for approximately four hours.
Police said in the release Sunday that at the time of the crash Garcia Calderon’s blood alcohol content was .21. The legal limit for a driver under the age of 21 is .02. A warrant was issued for his arrest after the completion of the crash reconstruction and the processing of the blood alcohol results from the Idaho State Police Forensics Laboratory, the release said.
“These crash scenes are very complex and completing the investigation takes time,” said Captain Chris Weadick. “Our agency is committed to putting together thorough and accurate investigations,” he said.
After receiving the alcohol results from the ISP Forensics Laboratory, ISP worked with the Bonneville County prosecutor in securing the arrest warrant. With the help of the Idaho State Police Investigations Division and local law enforcement, attempts were made to locate Garcia Calderon.
Garcia Calderon was located and arrested without incident, the release said.
