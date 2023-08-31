Local law enforcement agencies announced a new community opioid response plan during International Overdose Awareness Day Thursday.

“We’ve unfortunately got a lot of fentanyl drugs in town,” said Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson. “At the last count, we seized about 130,000 ‘dirty thirties,’ those fentanyl pills, just with our Idaho Falls narcotics detectives this year. So that’s enough to kill everybody in town.”


