Local law enforcement agencies announced a new community opioid response plan during International Overdose Awareness Day Thursday.
“We’ve unfortunately got a lot of fentanyl drugs in town,” said Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson. “At the last count, we seized about 130,000 ‘dirty thirties,’ those fentanyl pills, just with our Idaho Falls narcotics detectives this year. So that’s enough to kill everybody in town.”
The plan “build(s) a non-arrest pathway to treatment and recovery for individuals with substance use disorders,” according to a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department.
“We are seeing far too many fentanyl overdose deaths as the opioid epidemic has touched every part of our community, state, and nation,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in the release. “There is hardly a household where someone hasn’t been affected by the senseless loss of a loved one, friend, or co-worker. This is why this new response plan is a game changer.”
Participating states are receiving half the funds from a landmark $26 billion settlement in 2021 with the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, which had manufactured opioids, and pharmaceutical distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
Idaho received more than $26 million in National Opioid Settlement Funds in 2022, the release said, with $247,000 designated so far to the city of Idaho Falls. Further funding will continue to arrive through 2039.
“We’re taking some of that opioid settlement money, and we hired a part-time social worker,” Johnson said. “... The Crisis Intervention Team detective and the social worker will respond out and try to contact people about 48-72 hours after they have an overdose to offer them the different services that are in town,” Johnson said. “We have got some pretty good community partners that are in the addiction recovery business.”
The department has been operating the program for three to four weeks. Moving forward, "the team will track outcomes, make adjustments and expand the program to meet the needs and demands as more funding becomes available," the release said.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department recently sent five employees to participate in a Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative conference for the latest information on “effective customized community-based addiction and recovery programs (that) reach people before they enter the criminal justice system,” the release said.
“The team not only returned with training, guidance, and resources, they also returned with a renewed sense of hope to help people in our community who are fighting battles with substance use disorders,” Johnson said in the release.
The opioid response plan is a new extension of the department’s Community Outreach Partnership and Education (COPE) program, which the police have been implementing for multiple years.
“What we’ve learned over time is that there’s a lot of overlap between substance abuse, mental health and homelessness,” Johnson said.
Fortunately, in 2023, officers have seen a decline in overdoses.
“(That’s) most likely because there’s so much naloxone out in the community now, so people are keeping that nearby them if they’re using,” Johnson said. “Certainly the drugs are there, and the damage is being done.”
The police will continue to enforce the law while providing this new program.
“I hope our community knows that if people are out there breaking the law, if they’re causing hate and discontent and they’re dealing drugs, we’re going to enforce the law as best we can. We’re going to make arrests, we’re going to make cases, and there’s a place for that,” Johnson said. “But on the other hand, if people are suffering from addiction, and they’re wanting to get some help and looking to get treatment, we want to help facilitate that.”
As part of the effort, the department has reached out to 11 local community providers. Additional professionals “with experience treating substance use disorders and recovery” who would like to support the program can contact the police department at (208) 612-8616, the release said.
