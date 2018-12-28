Idaho Falls Power’s general manager and an Idaho Falls city councilman have been named to some important roles in the energy world.
Bear Prairie has been named chairman of the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems’ Carbon Free Power Project, meaning he will serve as chairman of the project committee that is directing UAMPS’ participation in a plan to build 12 small modular nuclear reactors at the Idaho National Laboratory desert site west of Idaho Falls.
And Councilman John Radford, who is on Idaho Falls Power’s board, has been chosen by the American Public Power Association to serve on its Policy Maker’s Council, according to a city news release.
Prairie was elected by representatives of UAMPS’ 34 member utilities in Utah and bordering states.
“This is an important time for Idaho Falls Power and for UAMPS,” Prairie said in the release. "The project is very important for us to be able to maintain our low cost, carbon-free energy portfolio, not to mention what it means for (small modular reactor) development and the nation’s ability to supply … clean, affordable energy throughout the world.”
NuScale Power is building the 12 small reactors, which will produce 720 megawatts between them and help provide power to INL, Idaho Falls and other UAMPS member cities. The reactors are going through the permitting process now and construction is expected to start in the mid-2020s.
Radford, in his new role, will help the Public Power Association to promote legislation that is important to public power communities across the country, attending meetings for the group in Washington, D.C., and championing locally owned power at the federal level.
“John has worked very closely with Idaho Falls Power as their council liaison and will do an excellent job representing our city and region with the (American Public Power Association)," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a statement.