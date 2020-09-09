When Hope Towler went into labor one weekend in early January, she and her husband drove around 70 miles from Driggs to Idaho Falls.
That Saturday, Jan. 4, she delivered her daughter, Huntlee. Recovering from the cesarean section would take Hope Towler a few days.
Sunday came. Towler was still in Mountain View Hospital, where she delivered her baby, when Huntlee was taken down the street to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit. She was having trouble breathing; each of her lungs had holes.
"That was when everything went downhill for us," Towler told the Post Register last week.
Days dragged on. New updates rolled in. "Maybe three more days," Towler remembers being told by doctors.
Her husband, Bryon Towler, stayed with their daughter. They didn't have toothbrushes, deodorant, bath soap or a place to stay.
By night one at the NICU, he heard about the new Ronald McDonald Family Room, a short walk down the hall from Huntlee's hospital bed.
The next day, he took up the offer.
"About a week in, we really were so grateful that we were drumming ideas for ourselves to support the Ronald McDonald House for the rest of our life," Hope Towler told the Post Register last week.
After Huntlee was born, 15 days passed before the couple left the hospital with their daughter.
In eastern Idaho, a region surrounded by rural counties that sometimes don't have a hospital or the resources to care for children in critical condition, seeking treatment for emergencies often means a drive, a hotel stay, or shuttling back and forth.
But over the past year, some families have stayed for free in Idaho Falls' Ronald McDonald Family Room on EIRMC's campus.
Hitting its one-year anniversary mark on Sunday, the family room has housed more than 400 families since last September, said Lori Priest, director of community engagement for the national charity's location in Idaho Falls. Over 2,700 families in total have used their services, such as free meals, Priest said.
"We've had some laughs, we've had some tears, but having the family room has been essential," Priest said.
EIRMC has the only Level 3 NICU in eastern Idaho, allowing it to treat infants born after as few as 22 weeks. The next closest is in Pocatello, some 50 miles from Idaho Falls, the economic hub for the eastern corner of the state that abuts Wyoming and Montana.
Idaho Fall's Ronald McDonald Family Room is the second location opened by the charity's Idaho branch and the first in eastern Idaho.
Attached to EIRMC, the family room houses families of children in the NICU, the pediatric intensive care unit, the behavioral health center and the burn unit.
Typically, volunteers help cook three meals a day for families that stay in the four-room building. The pandemic led the family room to temporarily suspend that practice, ask businesses to donate meals, and allow only two family rooms to remain open.
Huntlee Towler is the youngest of four: a 10-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old. When Hope and Bryon Towler returned home, their children huddled on the couch together and "just stared at her little body."
In the months that passed after Huntlee's stay, her parents sent emails to Priest thanking the family room. Hope Towler shared two of those emails with the Post Register.
On March 20, the couple wrote that the stay "made the chaos bearable."
"After our 14 day stay the goodbye was hard. It had become like a home away from home," they said.
Huntlee Towler was on oxygen all the time then. She was eating and sleeping better. Now, at a little over 9 months old, she's only using oxygen-assistance when she sleeps, and the couple is confident she'll get better with time.
On Aug. 21, at 8 months old, the couple sent Priest a picture of Huntlee wrapped in a hedgehog blanket that the charity gave them.
"It is the most special reminder of where we came from to where we are now," the Towlers wrote.