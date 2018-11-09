This holiday shopping season will be the last for Sears in Idaho Falls.
The Sears in the Grand Teton Mall is closing its doors permanently in the coming months but will remain open for the holiday season. This round of Sears and Kmart closures is set to take place in February, USA Today reported, so the Idaho Falls Sears will remain an option for Christmas shoppers who don't want to shop the company's products online.
The Idaho Falls Sears is one of the latest casualties for the former powerhouse department store.
Sears Holdings Corp., the company that owns Sears, Kmart, the Kenmore Brand, DieHard batteries and Shop Your Way, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month and announced plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores, according to the Associated Press.
The latest closures by the company, announced Thursday, will affect 29 Sears and 11 Kmarts nationwide, USA Today reported.
A Kmart in Ammon closed in January. UHaul, a moving and storage company, purchased the property and is repurposing it as a storage facility.
Grand Teton Mall management confirmed that Sears, a 73,000-square-foot anchor store, is closing but declined to comment further. Three anchor stores — Dilliard's, JCPenney and Macy's — remain in the mall.
Hundreds of Kmart and Sears stores have closed nationwide in recent years, as brick-and-mortar stores continue to struggle against online competitors.
Al and Susan Crown, self-proclaimed "seniors" and residents of Shelley, were shopping at Sears on Friday. They said they don't shop there often but were hoping to jump on some deals after they heard the store was closing. (There weren't any closing deals, yet).
The Crowns typically shop online for anything they would buy at Sears or any other department store.
"They usually have much better deals," Al Crown said. "And, hey, it's convenient."
Al Crown, who moved to Shelley from Las Vegas, said Sears has been a quiet store in recent years, both in Idaho Falls and in Las Vegas.
"When we were growing up, Sears used to be a lot busier," he said.
Matt Oler, of Rigby, said he comes to Sears three or four times per year around the holidays.
"We get clothes and tools for the older boys," he said. "Mainly our Christmas shopping is what we do here."
Oler said he's disappointed to see Sears go. He doesn't know where he's going to do his holiday shopping next year.
"I guess I have to go to Walmart now," he said.