As the weather begins to warm up, the snow starts to melt and the animals get back into their designated locations, officials from the Idaho Falls Zoo have announced that their opening date for the 2023 season is April 12.

While animals that are used to cold climates have been perfectly fine throughout the frigid winter weather, many of the more tropical residents at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park have been in weather-controlled enclosures, avoiding — like many Idahoans — the snow and cold, but that is about to change.

