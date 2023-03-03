As the weather begins to warm up, the snow starts to melt and the animals get back into their designated locations, officials from the Idaho Falls Zoo have announced that their opening date for the 2023 season is April 12.
While animals that are used to cold climates have been perfectly fine throughout the frigid winter weather, many of the more tropical residents at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park have been in weather-controlled enclosures, avoiding — like many Idahoans — the snow and cold, but that is about to change.
As the weather begins to warm up, the snow starts to melt and the animals get back into their designated locations, officials from the Idaho Falls Zoo have announced that their reopening date for the 2023 season is at 9:30 a.m. April 12.
“We’re so excited for you to be back with us,” Zoo Director David Pennock said in a city news release. “You just wait … later this summer we’ll be announcing some incredible new things that are happening at your zoo.”
The zoo will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays. Just like past years, the 2023 season will be full of education programs and special events spanning throughout the entire season. Zoo officials said specific dates for the events will be announced as they draw closer.
Last year saw the zoo’s fourth-highest annual attendance, with more than 140,000 visitors making their way through the “Best Little Zoo in the West.”
Pennock said in a previous Post Register interview that the zoo is a top tourist draw due to the large variety of interesting animals with amazing conservation stories, a beautiful and calm atmosphere, and a hardworking staff that makes the animals happy and healthy.
The Idaho Falls Zoo has more than 330 individual animals representing 130 species from around the globe. It is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and participates in 44 Species’ Survival Plans, impacting worldwide conservation efforts.
