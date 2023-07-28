REXBURG — As a kid, Joshua Kostansek dreamed of playing football for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He longed to wear the red and black jersey, to hear the fans chanting his name and to become a renowned NFL player.
"I was going to bring glory to Tampa Bay," Kostansek said.
He wanted to play for his home state's team, long before future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady's residency gave the franchise renewed credibility. But growing up as the third oldest in a line of 10 children, Kostansek's dreams seemed far away.
Slowly but surely Kostansek found out he wouldn't be a Buccaneer. He wouldn't be able to play sports at all. Kostansek was born with only one kidney. He couldn't take any chances in athletics.
He shifted his dream. Kostansek longed to be a pilot. Years and years went on and another dream seemed to fizzle away. His sight wasn't good enough for him to fly a plane or join the military. His two career options fell apart. Once again, he had to look for another dream.
Kostansek moved from Florida to Texas to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2015. There was something about meeting people face to face, learning their stories and finding ways to help them that ignited a new passion within him.
No matter what path he took, Kostansek decided it would lead to change. He would change people's lives.
He moved back to Florida and began taking classes at Santa Fe College in Gainesville. One biology course led to another biology course. That led to an anatomy and physiology course.
"I developed a mild obsession with physiology," Kostansek said.
He accepted that his childhood football dreams would never become a reality. He accepted that he would never become a pilot and never become a soldier. But he decided he could become something else.
"I guess I could become a nerd," Kostansek said with a laugh.
He completed the first half of his Biomedical Sciences degree in Gainesville and then moved to Rexburg to finish his bachelor's at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
The rural community he moved to in 2019 could not have been any more different from his home in Florida. There was no ocean. There was no humidity. There was no Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But there was one thing Rexburg offered that Florida couldn't — snow.
"The first time I saw snow, I was 21," Kostansek said.
Kostansek began to place his roots down in Rexburg, even if he had to say goodbye to the Sunshine State's salty ocean breeze.
He married his wife Emily and they had their first son. Kostansek soon graduated with his bachelor's degree in Biomedical Sciences and moved on to medical school.
He enrolled in the University of Washington School of Medicine, but he wanted to find a way to stay in Idaho, his newfound home.
Kostansek joined the WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) Medical Education program through the University of Idaho. He would remain a University of Washington student while attending the WWAMI program in Moscow.
Classes piled up and schedules were no longer empty. He was losing sight of the one-on-one connection he felt while helping people during his time in Texas. He looked for a way back to that feeling, and Rexburg came into his sight once again.
This summer, Kostansek joined the Rural Underserved Opportunities Program, a 4-week course where a WWAMI student is placed in a rural community to learn from a local physician.
Kostansek has been training at Seasons Family Medicine with Dr. Michael Packer in Rexburg for the past three weeks. In a short 21 days, Kostansek found the personal connection he was looking for. He found a way to help people one-on-one. He found a way to make a change.
Kostansek said a lot of people want to be the change in their community. They want to make a significant impact.
"If you want to help millions of people, become a farmer," Kostansek said.
He isn't looking to change the world. He is only looking to be the change in someone's life, one patient at a time.
Kostansek said working in medicine in a rural community gives him a unique opportunity to do just that, to personally help patients.
"(Working in a rural community) will make you a better provider overall. You experience what it's like to not have every resource under the sun. You experience what its like to have patients who can't afford the resources you can give them," Kostansek said.
Thirty-five of Idaho's 44 counties are considered to be rural. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 98% of Idaho experiences a shortage in primary care physicians and 100% of the state experiences a shortage in mental health care professionals.
Twenty-eight percent of the Idaho population lives in the state's rural areas. Rural residents tend to be older, of lower income and either uninsured or under-insured, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. These factors make it difficult to get adequate and ample care to rural communities.
That is why programs such as the Rural Underserved Opportunities Program are necessary for the well-being of the state, Kostansek said. Physicians, mental health care professionals and medical students should get out into rural areas and see the need firsthand, Kostansek said.
He hopes that he can help patients, one-on-one.
"I want to help an individual when they can't get help any other way," Kostansek said. "I want to provide compassionate care in an excellent way, in a meaningful way."
