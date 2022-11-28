A new ice rink has been installed at The Broadway Plaza on Memorial Drive.
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation announced in a news release that the rink will open at 5 p.m. Friday.
The rink uses synthetic ice from the Midwest company KwikRink, the release said. This form of synthetic ice is used by athletes from hockey to figure skating to train in the off-season.
The rink will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Its use is courtesy of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, the release said. Skates are available for use and will be checked out from the red Santa Hut near the rink. Each skating session will be 20 minutes.
The rink will remain downtown until February. Each skater, including skaters who have their own skates, must sign a waiver before entering the rink.
Through sponsorships, Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation was able to purchase the rink and materials needed to own it outright. The rink’s lifespan will last more than 10 years and it will be an attraction offered for years to come, the release said.
The downtown rink is made possible from sponsorships including the presenting sponsor, the Bank of Idaho, and supporting sponsors Battelle Energy Alliance, The Broadway Development: Oppenheimer Development Corp., Steve & Cindy Carr, and Rib & Chop House.
“The Bank of Idaho is proud to sponsor the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation ice-skating rink this winter season,” said Jeff Newgard, president and CEO of Bank of Idaho, in the release. “We are excited to support opportunities in the community that that bring joy, excitement, and family fun to downtown Idaho Falls.”
