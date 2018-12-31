Snow and ice accumulating on power lines, together with strong wind gusts, is complicating the restoration of electric service to Rocky Mountain Power customers from the Shelley area north to St. Anthony. Severe weather over the weekend caused widespread power outages in this area. While service to many customers was restored, new outages occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Snow and ice accumulating on the lines causes them swing and slap together, which causes an electrical fault that is detected by protective circuit breakers in substations, cutting power to protect customer and utility equipment. This problem is made worse by the wind. Further, the wind is strong enough that it creates a safety hazard for line crews working in bucket trucks. While work to restore power has been continually active over the weekend and this morning, some repairs may be delayed until weather conditions ease to allow the crews to work safely.
Information on the number of customers out of service, together with the general location of outages, are available on Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map, available on its website: rockymountainpower.net/ed/po/iom.html.