About 13,000 people in the Idaho Falls area lost power Sunday when gusting winds and icy power lines knocked out the West Side Substation.
The outage started around 10:30 a.m., Idaho Falls Power said in a news release. Then, as power was rerouted, more people lost power due to problems at Rocky Mountain Power's Sugarmill Substation on the east side of Idaho Falls, so Idaho Falls Power crews had to manually reroute power to other power lines in town to restore service.
According to Idaho Falls Power, the last customers who lost power Sunday morning had it back by 1:30 p.m. However, there was another outage in the same area around 3:15 a.m. Monday. Line crews had power restored by 5:30 a.m.
Rocky Mountain Power said customers from Shelley to St. Anthony lost power Sunday night and Monday morning. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, almost 1,500 Rocky Mountain Power customers north of Idaho Falls were still without power, mostly in Roberts but some near Ririe and Menan as well.
According to a news release from Rocky Mountain Power, snow and ice on its lines caused them to swing and slap together, causing an electrical fault that leads substations to cut power to protect equipment. Also, the high winds were a safety hazard for line crews working in bucket trucks.
"While work to restore power has been continually active over the weekend and this morning, some repairs may be delayed until weather conditions ease to allow the crews to work safely," Rocky Mountain Power said in a news release Monday.
Idaho Falls Power is working with Rocky Mountain Power and the Bonneville Power Administration, both of which own infrastructure involved in the outages, to pinpoint the cause and avoid similar outages in the future.
“We’re always trying to be proactive and look for ways to prevent and minimize the impacts of outages as much as we can,” said Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie. “We’re working closely with (Rocky Mountain Power) and (Bonneville Power Administration) to make sure we can identify things that worked and didn’t work and to be as prepared as possible for weather events in the future. Freezing rain and high winds are a bad combination for an electric grid.”