Idaho AgCredit partnered with CoBank to donate to eastern Idaho nonprofit organizations. Together they donated $5,000 to Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership. Pictured from left are: Jay Doman, EICAP’s CEO; Nick Bazil, Rexburg AgCredit branch manager; Maguel Sommer; and Jared Ashcraft.
Through the Sharing Success Program, Idaho AgCredit has partnered with CoBank to donate $20,000 to nonprofit organizations that are providing support for individuals in the communities in Eastern Idaho. Sharing Success is a grant program where CoBank matches donations from its customers, such as Idaho AgCredit. The purpose of Sharing Success is to give funds to causes and organizations that have a positive impact on rural America.
This year, $5,000 of those funds was given to the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership. EICAP serves 10 counties in eastern Idaho and empowers at-risk individuals and families by helping them meet their basic needs and increase their independence. They do this by providing childcare and preschool services, affordable housing, food distribution, short-term transitional housing for homeless individuals and families, providing energy assistance, tuition assistance, surgery assistance, senior care and grandparent assistance for those raising grandchildren.
The funds from this donation will be put into EICAP’s general fund and used as needs arise.
Idaho AgCredit is a lending cooperative for individuals and families involved in agriculture. Idaho AgCredit is part of the Farm Credit System and makes operating, equipment, livestock, and mortgage loans to eligible farmers and ranchers. Offices are in American Falls, Twin Falls, Blackfoot, and Rexburg. CoBank is a national cooperative bank located in Denver. For more information visit idahoagcredit.com and cobank.com.