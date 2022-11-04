National Guard

Members of the Idaho Guard 116th Cavalry Combat Team returned to Idaho Falls on Friday, Nov. 4. Families greeted them at the Aero Mark building as they collected their bags and prepared to return home.

 By JOHNATHAN HOGAN jhogan@postregister.com

Members of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team's Task Force Griz of the Idaho Army National Guard were welcomed home Friday after landing in Idaho Falls. 

The troops had been deployed for the last year in several Middle East countries, including Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar. 


