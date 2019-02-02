While Linda Aman worked as artist-in-residence at Yellowstone National Park she enjoyed inviting visitors to make a painting during one of her regular quick classes held near Old Faithful.
A big, burly man told her “she couldn’t make him do a painting. I told him 'yes I can!’” She promised him a finished painting with a mat frame in 20 minutes. She persuaded him to paint a watercolor of Old Faithful erupting.
“After he was done, he showed everyone he passed, saying ‘Look, I just painted this!’” Aman said.
Aman, a full-time artist and art instructor from eastern Idaho, was the last artist-in-residence in Yellowstone before the park closed many of its facilities in the fall. As near as she can tell, she is the park's first artist-in-residence from Idaho.
“Since I was the last artist of the year, I was able to stay until it closed. Most artists are there for a week, I was there 20 days,” she said during a Friday presentation at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
Aman said the park put her up in a small apartment with a window overlooking Old Faithful and part of the Geyser Basin.
“I got pretty good at predicting when Old Faithful was going to erupt,” she said.
The artist-in-residence position is a volunteer post. Artists are asked to do three to four hours of teaching a week. Aman, who teaches classes locally and across the Northwest, made teaching park visitors a regular part of her day. She said teaching watercolor painting to tourists was a highlight of her experience.
“There was a ‘Do not disturb the artist’ sign on the office door when I got there,” she said. “I ripped that down right away.”
When she wasn’t teaching classes to visitors, she visited many of the colorful sights in the park gathering inspiring photos to turn into paintings. Sometimes she would see the sights with her husband Rick Aman, president of College of Eastern Idaho.
“The bison and the prismatic springs were my passions,” she said. “I would walk through the Upper Geyser area everyday and see a different view each time.”
She returned from the program proudly displaying two paintings, among many, of a bison kicking up dust and an abstract of Grand Prismatic Springs. The original bison painting is now on display at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. She also did some en plein air painting projects (painting outdoors) while serving in Yellowstone and invited other aspiring artists to join her.
To see some of the art created during her stint at Yellowstone, go to amanarts.com/project/yellowstone.
Aman said she would love to go back to Yellowstone and hoped that her enthusiasm for teaching will give her an edge to be selected again.
“I’ve applied again,” she said. “They have taken some artists more than once.”