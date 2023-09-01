Students eat at Sunnyside Elementary School in this Post Register file photo. In May, Idaho Falls School District 91 patrons approved a 10-year, $3.3 million dollar levy to build a new elementary school south of Idaho Falls by a 69.6% margin, but the Idaho State Tax Commission has said it will not certify the levy because the district already had a plant levy in place. District 91's board of trustees voted to file a complaint in the Fourth Judicial District Court Wednesday.
The dispute between Idaho Falls School District 91’s board of trustees and the Idaho State Tax Commission over the certification of a levy to build a new elementary school south of town centers on an opinion issued a month ago by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador.
In the May 16 election, 2,081 District 91 patrons (69.6%) voted in favor of a $3.3 million-a-year, 10-year plant facilities levy, and 909 patrons voted against it (30.4%). The levy required 55% approval to pass.
“On August 2, the attorney general wrote an opinion that addressed the question of the levy, saying that basically this levy wouldn’t be something that we could certify,” said District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange. “... What the code states is that a district can have one levy fund. So based on legal counsel, the district is saying that the levies — regardless of whether you have one or more — all go into one fund, and so that is in keeping with the statute. The Attorney General opinion interprets that differently, that each levy is a fund. Therein lies the difference. Really a court is the only entity that can make that determination as to how to interpret that code.”
Labrador wrote that school districts can only run one plant facilities levy at a time.
District 91 already had an existing $2.442 million-a-year, 10-year special plant facilities fund levy renewed in 2022 "for major capital expenses such as school maintenance, repairs, technology and school buses," its website said.
“Idaho Code § 33-804 does not authorize school districts to levy concurrent plant facilities levies,” Labrador’s opinion said. “The statute only permits a school district to amend its current plant facilities levy or wait to seek voter approval for a new plant facilities levy following the expiration of its current levy. If a school district does fix a concurrent plant facilities levy, the additional plant facilities levy should be considered a levy that is ‘not authorized by law’ pursuant to Idaho Code § 63-809(2).”
The district’s legal counsel disagreed, arguing in a press release that “the law should allow school districts to have an additional plant levy to address changing needs, provided they obtain voter approval and observe levy limitations. The combined amount of D91’s existing plant levy and the one voted in May are well within these limits.”
“... The tax commission rule states districts can have only one plant fund, but it does not stipulate that school districts can only have one levy. This makes sense — the prohibition on multiple funds clearly was designed to prevent districts from going around limitations on levy amounts.”
Idaho State Tax Commission Senior Public Information Officer Renee Eymann clarified Thursday that the commission has not yet issued a decision regarding District 91’s levy.
“We haven’t received their levy form,” she said in a written statement to the Post Register. “Budget and levy forms (L-2 forms) are not due from the counties until the third Monday in September.”
However, “if two plant facilities levies are listed on a school district’s L-2 form, Idaho law requires the Tax Commission to deny one of those levies as illegal,” she wrote, citing the attorney general’s opinion.
Once District 91’s board of trustees received Labrador’s opinion, they deliberated over the proper course of action to pursue.
“We know that we have great support,” LaOrange said. “We’ve had just shy of 70% of the voters approve this levy, approve building of an elementary school … to help address the needs of the students. The board is really stepping out in courage to support the voters and also advocate for students.”
In a special meeting Wednesday, District 91’s board of trustees voted to file a complaint with the Idaho Fourth Judicial District Court in Ada County, “seeking a declaration of the interpretation of the statutes in question,” the release said.
In the meantime, the board is continuing to work to construct the new elementary school.
The trustees will select a site location during their September meeting — choosing between two properties the district owns on 65th South and Holmes Avenue and on the south side of York Road next to a church.
“We are moving forward with the architectural design of the elementary school,” LaOrange said. “We’ll be using funds from our general fund to allow us to continue while this claim moves through the court. Depending on the outcome, we will move forward with building the new school, or we may need to take the question back to the voters.”
