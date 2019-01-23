BOISE — In an effort to decrease Idaho’s suicide rate, the House Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday introduced a bill urging Idaho’s congressional delegation to support designating a simpler number — 611— to the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.
In a state where suicide rates are among the highest in the nation, bill sponsor Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said she believes it’s important to provide easy access to help in a time of crisis.
“Nobody can remember (the Idaho number),” said Nilsson Troy, a member of the Idaho Council on Suicide Prevention. “You have to go online and look it up, and if you’re in a crisis, who has time to do that?”
Idaho’s Suicide Prevention Hotline is 208-398-HELP (4357).
In 2016, Idaho had the eighth-highest suicide rate in the U.S. — a rate 50 percent higher than the national average, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s latest data. In 2017, there were 393 suicides statewide, including 173 in health districts 3 and 4, based in Nampa and Boise.
Currently, the Federal Communications Commission is looking at designating 611 — the only available N11 number — as the national suicide prevention hotline. This comes after President Donald Trump signed into law the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018, requiring that the FCC conduct a study showing the practicality of a three-digit number.
The number would be similar to dialing 911, where a person would be directed to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and a counselor would be there to help, Nilsson Troy said.
Tuesday’s committee action clears the way for a full hearing in the committee; after that, the panel could send the measure on to the full House for a vote. If approved, the House joint memorial will be sent to the U.S. Senate president, U.S. House speaker, FCC chairman and Idaho’s congressional delegation.
Since 1968, 911 has been used across the nation for emergency service. “The simplicity and ubiquity of the 911 dialing code makes the N11 pattern the most logical pattern to follow for the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline,” the proposed bill reads.
“It’s a huge issue,” Nilsson Troy said. “If there’s help and somebody reaches out for it, I want it to be simple for them to do so.”