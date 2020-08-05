With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing, many schools are preparing to once again teach remotely. If remote learning becomes a large part of the coming school year, it may very well create a learning divide between students who have access to computers and internet access and those who don’t.
Idaho Business for Education, a non-profit organization of nearly 250 businesses across Idaho, has started a campaign to close that gap.
“If we do not close the divide these students who don’t have these learning tools will not have an equal opportunity to learn should the COVID-19 virus force students to learn part of the time or all of the time at home,” said Rod Gramer, president of Idaho Business for Education, in a statement. “It is imperative that we get these resources to students for the 2020-21 school year.”
The organization is asking communities to donate any extra laptops they have to the project. These laptops will then be distributed to students without them. According to Idaho Business for Education, 200,000 Idaho students don’t have access to a computer in their homes.
Wednesday marked Close the Divide Day when campaign leaders set up a stand at the College of Eastern Idaho. Rae Moss is heading the eastern Idaho branch of the campaign. Moss is the eastern Idaho chairman of Idaho Business for Education and director of communications and outreach for the Idaho National Laboratory. Moss said approximately 300 laptops had been collected as of Wednesday afternoon.
Those who missed Close the Divide Day can still donate by bringing laptops to one of three drop-off locations in eastern Idaho.
“A lot of districts are planning on staggering their comeback. It’s not going to be students in the classroom all the time any longer. So to help support remote learning, schools are busy making lesson plans and ... making it so students can get on the computer and access lessons and learning material from home. But if students don’t have computers then they can’t do that,” Moss said.
Moss believes getting students access to computers is imperative to keeping certain students from falling behind their peers.
“Normally there’s the summer slide that they talk about when students aren’t in school, but now we’ve got COVID. So there’s a COVID slide too,” Moss said.
The Close the Divide campaign is also working with wireless companies to provide internet access to students who don’t currently have it. Moss said when many schools began teaching remotely earlier this year, some students had resorted to doing homework in their cars from school parking lots in order to access WiFi.
“So we’re trying to get it out to more homes,” Moss said.
Those who don’t have an extra computer lying around can still make cash donations at www.idahobe.org/close.
According to the campaign, $350 provides a student with a new Google Chromebook and $7,000 provides them to 20 students.
Donated computers can be drop off at Citizens Community Bank in the following locations:
- Rexburg Office, 452 N 2nd East, Rexburg
- Ammon Office, 2797 South 25th East, Ammon
- Taylor Crossing Office, 900 South Utah Ave, Idaho Falls