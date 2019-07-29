BOISE — The Idaho State Complete Count Committee, established last month by Gov. Brad Little, met for the first time Thursday and came out with a goal to beat the above 80 percent response rate Idaho had in the 2010 census.
The committee, made up of members from many groups and organizations, discussed the establishment of subcommittees to target historically hard-to-count communities. These communities include immigrants, children under 5 years old, seniors, homeless people, migrant workers, renters and households with low internet access, according to Michael Hall, assistant regional census manager through the Los Angeles Regional Census Center.
Wendy Jaquet, former state legislator and co-chairwoman of the Complete Count Committee, said she is most concerned with an undercount of immigrants and people born outside of the United States.
“I think there is a lot of fear about, ‘What does it mean, will I get deported if I do the census?’” Jaquet said. “Those are the reasons why I think we will be undercounted.”
In the 2010 Census, Idaho had an estimated undercount of 31,000 people.
Hall told the committee there would not be a citizenship question on the 2020 census, and that census data does not get shared with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Ternel Martinez, board member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said, “Now that the citizenship question is out, the fear has been eliminated, and it will increase the accuracy of the count.”
Martinez said the chamber will work to minimize the undercount of the Hispanic population and work with business partners to get the word out about census participation.
New additions to the census in 2020 are the internet response forms, where the 10 census questions can be answered online and there is a toll-free number to call. A paper census form is also sent if residents don’t fill out the form online.
Hall said Census Bureau employees in August will start address-canvassing in 30 percent of the country to update addresses and identify locations where people live in selected areas.
2020 TEST CENSUS
Hall said prior to the Supreme Court decision against adding a citizenship question on the 2020 census, the Census Bureau printed test ballots and sent them to 480,000 households across the country. Half of those ballots asked a citizenship question, and the other half did not.
Because the ballots were sent across the country, Idaho residents may have received a sample ballot asking a citizenship question. Those sample ballots will not be counted and were just a test to compare the response rates between the two ballots.
Regardless of the response rate of the test, the 2020 Census will not ask a citizenship question.