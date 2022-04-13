Kathy Simpson presented a designation of excellence to Idaho’s community colleges Wednesday on behalf of her husband, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, and the rest of Idaho’s congressional delegation.
“We honor Idaho’s community colleges during the community college month. In order to meet the needs of a competitive job market, the importance of providing Idahoans with the opportunity to enhance their education has grown tremendously,” Kathy Simpson read from a delegation statement. “Idaho’s four community colleges are a central part of preparing young people and adults for post-secondary education, successful careers and productive lives.”
She presented the proclamation at College of Eastern Idaho and said the colleges have earned a prestigious designation offered to institutions or individuals that have substantial accomplishments. It was also presented by U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo in the Senate chamber.
“It’s a celebration and it’s a recognition,” Kathy Simpson said. “With all of the things that are happening at the College of Eastern Idaho at this point in time, I think we have a lot to celebrate.”
Mike Simpson was scheduled to speak at CEI on Wednesday but was unable to attend due to an illness. Josh Sorensen, a spokesman in Mike Simpson’s office, also announced the $100,000 the congressman helped secure to strengthen workforce development programs at CEI.
“I honestly don’t know every detail of how (the college) is expecting to spend it, but I can assure you that it’ll be great because I’ve seen nothing but greatness come from CEI,” Sorensen said.
The funding is a part of the federal government’s Community Project Funding and will allow CEI to build out virtual trades education, equip five classrooms for live teaching broadcast, help students earn stackable micro-credentials, give students the ability to re-skill to meet market needs, and assist with remediation support to pass certifying exams.
Sorensen said the funding was also critical for Mike Simpson’s efforts as the co-chairman of the bipartisan caucus for TRIO, which is a group of federally funded outreach programs that support disadvantaged students who want to pursue higher education and trade school opportunities.
“As Idaho’s population continues to grow, the construction industry is growing with it,” Mike Simpson said in a Tuesday news release. “There are many good paying jobs in trades like plumbing, welding, and HVAC, but we need more talented employees who are trained to fill those positions and ready to succeed. I am proud to support CEI’s ‘Trade Up’ program which will expand virtual education in these important trades and grow Idaho’s trade pipeline.”
CEI President Rick Aman thanked the staff and board of trustees at the college who helped CEI earn its recognition.
“What a great recognition. We’re a baby institution (at) four years old and to come this far, this fast, is significant,” Aman said.