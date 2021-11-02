$55K awarded in Bonneville County
The Idaho Community Foundation has strategically redesigned its Forever Idaho grants based on input from its nonprofit partners, resulting in larger awards for Idaho community organizations.
The Idaho Community Foundation announced in a news release that it recently awarded 44 Forever Idaho East grants totaling $224,000 in the eastern and southeastern Idaho counties of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton. Bonneville County community organizations received $55,000.
The Idaho Community Foundation eased restrictions on its Forever Idaho grants this year based on lessons learned from grantees during last year’s record-breaking grantmaking. The Idaho Community Foundation gave more than 2,100 grants totaling nearly $12.4 million in 2020.
“Giving larger grants with fewer restrictions on how to spend them was crucial to nonprofits working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Idaho,” said Cara Nielsen, the foundation’s vice president fort philanthropy and impact, in the release. “We are carrying that forward with our Forever Idaho grants this year.”
Kimber Janes, executive director of the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center in Rigby, said lifting the $5,000 cap on Forever Idaho grants and increasing flexibility will make a big difference in their work. Janes said the community has been deeply affected by a school shooting in May at Rigby Middle School and an incident last month when a student brought a gun to school.
“We truly do not know what the greatest needs in our community will be from day to day, which is why flexible funding is such a need and so very appreciated,” she said in the release.
This year’s Forever Idaho grantees for eastern Idaho are:
Bingham Covunty
Bingham Crisis Center – $10,000
Bonneville County
Behavioral Health Crisis Center of East Idaho – $10,000
Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center – $7,500
Idaho Falls Arts Council, Inc – $2,500
Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce – $5,000
Judicial District VII CASA Program – $5,000
Promise Ridge – $10,000
Regional Council for Christian Ministry – $5,000
Senior Citizens’ Community Center – $7,000
The Shepherd’s Inn Corporation – $3,000
Clark County
Clark County School District 161 – $1,500
Custer County
Challis Public Library – $1,500
Fremont County
Henry’s Fork Elementary – $1,500
South Fremont Junior High School – $1,500
Jefferson County
Giving Cupboard – $2,500
Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center Inc – $10,000
Lemhi County
Lemhi Regional Land Trust – $3,000
Youth Employment Program, Inc. – $5,000
Madison County
Hibbard Elementary School – $1,500
Teton County
ABC — Above and Beyond the Classroom in Teton Valley – $5,000
Community Resource Center of Teton Valley – $10,000
Hapi Trails – $2,500
Senior Citizens of Teton County Inc. – $7,000
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, Inc. – $5,000