$55K awarded in Bonneville County

The Idaho Community Foundation has strategically redesigned its Forever Idaho grants based on input from its nonprofit partners, resulting in larger awards for Idaho community organizations.

The Idaho Community Foundation announced in a news release that it recently awarded 44 Forever Idaho East grants totaling $224,000 in the eastern and southeastern Idaho counties of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton. Bonneville County community organizations received $55,000.

The Idaho Community Foundation eased restrictions on its Forever Idaho grants this year based on lessons learned from grantees during last year’s record-breaking grantmaking. The Idaho Community Foundation gave more than 2,100 grants totaling nearly $12.4 million in 2020.

“Giving larger grants with fewer restrictions on how to spend them was crucial to nonprofits working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Idaho,” said Cara Nielsen, the foundation’s vice president fort philanthropy and impact, in the release. “We are carrying that forward with our Forever Idaho grants this year.”

Kimber Janes, executive director of the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center in Rigby, said lifting the $5,000 cap on Forever Idaho grants and increasing flexibility will make a big difference in their work. Janes said the community has been deeply affected by a school shooting in May at Rigby Middle School and an incident last month when a student brought a gun to school.

“We truly do not know what the greatest needs in our community will be from day to day, which is why flexible funding is such a need and so very appreciated,” she said in the release.

This year’s Forever Idaho grantees for eastern Idaho are:

Bingham Covunty

Bingham Crisis Center – $10,000

Bonneville County

Behavioral Health Crisis Center of East Idaho – $10,000

Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center – $7,500

Idaho Falls Arts Council, Inc – $2,500

Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce – $5,000

Judicial District VII CASA Program – $5,000

Promise Ridge – $10,000

Regional Council for Christian Ministry – $5,000

Senior Citizens’ Community Center – $7,000

The Shepherd’s Inn Corporation – $3,000

Clark County

Clark County School District 161 – $1,500

Custer County

Challis Public Library – $1,500

Fremont County

Henry’s Fork Elementary – $1,500

South Fremont Junior High School – $1,500

Jefferson County

Giving Cupboard – $2,500

Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center Inc – $10,000

Lemhi County

Lemhi Regional Land Trust – $3,000

Youth Employment Program, Inc. – $5,000

Madison County

Hibbard Elementary School – $1,500

Teton County

ABC — Above and Beyond the Classroom in Teton Valley – $5,000

Community Resource Center of Teton Valley – $10,000

Hapi Trails – $2,500

Senior Citizens of Teton County Inc. – $7,000

Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, Inc. – $5,000

