NAMPA — A Latin band has cancelled three concerts in Idaho, including one in Caldwell, amid social media posts warning of pending immigration raids.
Los Inquietos del Norte was scheduled to play in Jerome, Caldwell and Idaho Falls on July 19, 20 and 21, respectively.
According to Facebook posts by host event centers, the band cancelled all three shows after an activist’s Facebook video surfaced, as first reported by the Idaho Statesman and Times-News.
The video, by Maria Bucklew, a community activist from Jerome, claims U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had rented hotel rooms at a Best Western in Jerome. Separate Twitter posts from other users added that raids were possible in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell.
Several Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies told the Idaho Press Thursday that they hadn’t been informed of any planned ICE activity. Federal agents, though, are not required to notify local police of planned activity.
Boise Police Hispanic liaison Officer Ed Moreno, Nampa Police spokesman Officer Gary Marang, Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker and Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr all confirmed they were not aware of any planned ICE activity in the area.
Jerome County officials did not respond to request for comment on Friday. The Idaho Press was also unable to reach a representative with ICE’s western region public affairs office.
Los Inquietos were scheduled to play Saturday at Colombia Event Center in Caldwell. A representative with the venue was unavailable for an interview Friday.
An ICE spokeswoman, Tanya Roman, told KMTV 11 in Twin Falls that the agency would not offer specific details about ICE operations.
Twin Falls immigration attorney, Brian Tanner, told KMTV 11 that he was taking the threat of raids seriously.
”We are trying to talk to our clients trying to get the word out, trying to get prepared,” Tanner told KMTV.