Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Idaho Conservation League has scrapped this year’s annual Redfish Lake gathering and gone online instead to hold a four-part webinar series.
Titled Wild Idaho! Our Public Lands, part one will kick off June 11 with guest author Jack Nisbet who will speak about his latest book that delves into Idaho’s public lands history. Joining Nisbet will be Conservation League north Idaho director Brad Smith who will talk about grizzly bears. The program also will discuss the group’s efforts to protect wildlife and special places and public involvement.
The program is set for an hour starting at 6:30 p.m. To learn more and to register, go to idahoconservation.org/wildidaho.
“This series will cover important topics like the protection of Idaho’s public lands, the efforts to save salmon and steelhead, combating climate change, and protecting Idaho’s rivers,” the league said in a news release. “Stay tuned for a complete schedule of events to be released in the coming weeks.”