The Idaho Conservation League will be holding the third session of its four-part webinar series on conservation issues next week focusing on climate and public health.
The Zoom webinar features discussion from Irene Ruiz, Visión 2C’s bilingual chapter organizer, and Carson MacPherson-Krutsky, Ph.D. candidate and community engagement coordinator at Boise State University’s Hazard and Climate Resilience Institute.
“This webinar will explore the relationship between climate change in Idaho and public health,” the Conservation League said in a news release. “We also will share updates about (the league’s) climate campaign, including information about energy, transportation and agriculture, and explore what the future may look like for Idaho's climate.”
The hour-long program begins at 6:30 p.m. To learn more and to register, go to idahoconservation.org/wildidaho.
The Idaho Conservation League's Wild Idaho! webinar series replaces the organization’s usual in-person gathering that has been canceled because of the pandemic.