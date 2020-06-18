The Idaho Conservation League is holding its second of four webinars next week in lieu of its annual gathering of members, partners, friends and staff usually held at Redfish Lake.
This webinar is titled “Wild Idaho! Salmon and Steelhead Recovery.” The featured presenter will be Steven Hawley, author of the book, “Recovering a Lost River” and the 2019 documentary, “Dammed to Extinction.”
The program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday (June 25).
League staff, Justin Hayes, Emerald LaFortune and Mitch Cutter will also discuss current work on salmon and steelhead recovery.
“A moderated discussion on the urgency and opportunity around salmon, orcas, outfitters, and energy in the Pacific Northwest is also part of the agenda,” the group said in a news release.
For more information and to register for the program, go to idahoconservation.org/wildidaho.
The webinar replaces the organization’s usual gathering that has been canceled because of the pandemic.