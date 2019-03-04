Idaho Falls residents remembered the history of the downtown area as part of the Idaho Day ceremony held Monday evening.
Since Idaho Day was created by the state legislature in 2014, March 4 has been an annual celebration of both state and local history. Monday night's event in the Colonial Theater was sponsored by the Bonneville County Historical Association and featured student art, a short film and awards centered on the theme of "Downtown Memories."
"It's an excellent time for people to be educated about our state history by having Idaho Day," Historical Association president Ann Rydalch said.
The biggest contribution to the Idaho Falls celebration came from the more than 200 students who took part in the Idaho Day contest. Students from fourth grade through high school throughout the region took part in the competition in any creative field they wanted, from essays and poetry to sculpture.
Todd Brown, who coordinated the contest between the historical association and the students in Idaho Falls School District 91, said 15 winning entries would be awarded at the event Monday night and all the student art would be on display in the lobby of the Colonial.
"They were trying to create something that illustrated what makes their hometown special. Anything they drew or sculpted or photographed was around that topic and most students focused on Idaho Falls," Brown said.
The main portion of the Idaho Day event began with a short film created by Intermountain Film and Video on the history of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County. The ceremony also included music from choir students in District 91, a presentation from one of the winning student entries and the presentation of four awards to long-standing businesses in the region, including Idaho National Laboratory and the Colonial and Paramount Theaters.