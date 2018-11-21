Henry Atencio is retiring after two years as director of the Idaho Department of Correction.
Atencio, of Nampa, became director in December 2016, after succeeding former director and longtime colleague Kevin Kempf. His last day in the position will be Dec. 31, the department announced Tuesday afternoon.
“It has been an honor to serve as director and lead the amazing men and women who do the hard work of protecting our communities and changing lives,” Atencio said in a news release. “Our staff give selflessly of themselves to fulfill our mission; they will always have my respect and admiration.”
Atencio, 51, has been with the department for more than 28 years.
Atencio took on the director position amid drastic changes to Idaho’s prison system, including the dropping of Idaho’s private prison system, Corrections Corporation of America, and the passing of the Justice Reinvestment Act in 2014.
“It’s very clear to me that we are on the right path as an agency, and we’re headed in the right direction,” Atencio told the Idaho Press in 2016 when discussing his new role. “My goal as director is to maintain that and build upon that momentum that we have today. We have to finish those projects and keep them in our system. It’s simply the right thing to do.”
One of his goals, Atencio told the Idaho Press, was to phase out solitary confinement, also known as restrictive housing. During his time as director, Atencio implemented reforms to restrictive housing policies and improved the quality of inmate treatment programs — reducing the amount of times inmates must wait to enroll in them.
Atencio joined the Idaho Department of Correction in 1990 as a parole officer in Payette and went on to serve in many other positions, including manager of the Division of Probation and Parole’s District 4 office, deputy warden at Idaho State Correctional Institution, chief of the Division of Probation and Parole and deputy director of the Idaho Department of Corrections, according to the department.
“This is the right time for me to begin a new chapter and seek new challenges,” Atencio said in the release. “I will always be grateful to Governor Otter, Governor-elect Little and members of the Board of Correction for the support they gave me as director.”
The Idaho Board of Correction will begin a search for his replacement.