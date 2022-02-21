A 2021 file photo of Thunder Ridge High School students Melaleuca Field for their graduation ceremony. College entrance exams including the SAT and ACT have been dropped as a graduation requirement for the class of 2022.
Idaho high school seniors will not be required to take a college entrance exam in order to graduate this spring or summer.
The State Board of Education voted Thursday to waive the requirement. State Department of Education Superintendent of Public Instruction advocates a permanent removal of this requirement and the Idaho Legislature is considering adopting that during this session, according to a Friday education department news release.
“Idaho students’ SAT performance is hard to compare to results in other states, where the test is optional and therefore only taken by motivated students who prepare for the exam,” Ybarra said in the release. “Idaho students, too, should have the option.”
College entrance exams were waived as a graduation requirement in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. The current rule requires Idaho students to take either the SAT or ACT.
Last June, the state Board of Education dropped college entrance exams as a statewide requirement for Idaho colleges and universities because the tests have questionable value for assessing students’ college readiness relative to their peers across the nation, the release said.
“I don’t think it should be a graduation requirement,” Ybarra said in the release. “But the access and ability to take the college entrance exam should be available to all of our students.”