Voting mostly seemed to be going smoothly locally and statewide as of Tuesday afternoon.
“It has been functionally pretty quiet statewide,” said Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck.
Houck reported “some minor logistical issues,” such as a minutes-long power outage and a polling station that was briefly short of registration cards, but “nothing of … incredibly high volume. I know we’re seeing tremendous traffic in all locations.”
So far about 500,000 people, or roughly half of the registered electorate and about 70% of the number of people who even voted in the 2016 presidential election, had already voted early or absentee before Tuesday. Houck said he visited some polling places in Canyon County on Tuesday morning and “attendance was high” with a consistent stream of people even through the lunch hour.
“We’re really not going to know that until the counties start reporting (but) … we’ve had generalities that it’s been solid traffic all day,” Houck said.
Houck said the after-work period of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is generally the busiest time for polling places. Anyone who is in line as of 8 p.m., which is when polls close, can vote, he said.
Bonneville County Elections Supervisor Brenda Prudent said there have been some rumors going around saying polls are only open until 5 p.m. and voters couldn’t return their absentee ballots today. Those, she stressed, are not true — polls are open until 8 p.m. and voters can return absentee ballots at the county elections office today. She said the polls have been busy.
“We’ve had lines at most of our polling places today, and we’re having a high registration out there, so it’s slowing things down a little bit,” she said. “So, it’s a busy election.”
Elections officials in Teton County, perhaps the county in eastern Idaho that is most competitive between Democrats and Republicans, reported no problems as of midday Tuesday.
Initial results should be available shortly after 9 p.m. Mountain Time. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time statewide but since North Idaho is in the Pacific Time Zone reporting of results statewide is delayed until polls close there as well.