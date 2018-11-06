BOISE — Idahoans elected a female lieutenant governor on Tuesday, in a historic first.
With 307 of 959 precincts tallied, Republican Janice McGeachin led with 55.7 percent of the vote to Democrat Kristin Collum's 44.3 percent.
In other top state races, incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney both won re-election.
The two rivals for lieutenant governor ran sharply differing campaigns, with McGeachin, a former five-term state legislator and small-business owner, campaigning as an arch-conservative who warned against “traveling down the progressive path,” while Collum, a military veteran and high-tech executive, presented herself as a moderate, saying she wants to “pull us back into the middle in these divisive times.”
The Medicaid expansion issue loomed large in the race. Collum strongly supported it and helped gather signatures to put it on the ballot. McGeachin strongly opposed it and introduced the successful resolution against it at the June state Republican Party convention.
The lieutenant governor’s main duties are presiding over the Senate when it is in session and filling in for the governor when the governor is out of state or incapacitated. Typically, governors also have assigned additional duties to the lieutenant governor, from vetting state appointees to working on economic development.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Wasden, Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general, won an unprecedented fifth term, easily defeating Democratic challenger Bruce Bistline, a Boise attorney.
With 307 of 959 precincts reporting, Wasden, 60, had 61.8 percent to Bistline’s 38.2 percent.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Denney, 70, a farmer from Midvale and former Republican speaker of the House, defeated Democratic challenger Jill Humble to win a second four-year term as the state’s chief elections officer.
With 307 of 959 precincts reporting, Denney had 58.3 percent to Humble’s 41.7 percent.
Denney said he’s been working on technological upgrades that have brought Idaho’s election system “into the 21st century.”