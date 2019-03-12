Circus acrobats do interesting feats.
The wood dance floor was about 12 feet below and the tiny, smiling 11-year-old girl dove face first from a platform of stacked chairs toward the floor. Before she smacked the floor she was caught in the arms of older acrobatic performers. With nary a pause, the troupe danced and flipped and cartwheeled away.
It was all in an evening’s practice for the Stasia Acrobats, a troupe of 20 eastern Idaho circus performers getting ready for an upcoming show.
The Stasia Acrobats range in age from 9 to 34. Roughly half of the group is on the “performance team.” The performance team, made up of the more polished acrobats, has done about 200 shows in the region in the past seven years. Performances can be short halftime shows lasting a few minutes, to longer, hourlong productions at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. The troupe practices four times a week.
“We did a pirate theme show once,” said Aric Nelson, 45, coach of the Stasia Acrobats. “Each one of them had a character based on a pirate that they were portraying. It was called “Mutiny on the Stasia.”
Nelson was a circus performer for 18 years, doing shows in California and Las Vegas. After giving up the circus life, he landed in Idaho Falls and decided to pass on his skills to the next generation.
“After a handful of years went by, I missed it,” Nelson said. “One thing you always learn in the circus is you take what you’ve learned and you pass it on to the next generation. That’s how it’s lasted so long. Most people don’t know it’s 4,000 years old.”
Nelson said that while the traditional American-style three-ring circus is disappearing, the Cirque du Soleil style of acrobatics telling a story is growing in popularity.
Aly Rhead, 24, co-captain of the troupe, said there’s a feeling of family with the team. Rhead has been with the troupe for seven years.
“Being here is what I do,” she said. “I make my home here.”
Rhead said one day she might look into touring professionally with acrobatic troupes or in shows. She currently works at a clothing shop at the mall.
As members practiced on Thursday evening, experienced tumblers would check each other and help younger performers hone difficult moves.
Aaron Keller, 9, the youngest member of the troupe, was one of those getting extra pointers from fellow acrobats.
“I like this because it makes you strong,” Aaron said. “I can do handstands.”
“We have some pretty extraordinary talent but the dynamic between everybody in the troupe is like a family,” Nelson said. “They legitimately love what they do, they love being around each other and doing all the cool things that we do, all the shows that we do. There’s a very distinct closeness between all the acrobats. They look out for each other like siblings, like a tight family.”
Sometimes it takes practice to overcome the fears of certain stunts. Alex Johnston, the 11-year-old girl who dove off the chairs into the arms of fellow acrobats, said that was one of her scariest stunts.
“It’s hard falling forward,” she said, “because I can see where I going to land.”
Chance Blackburn, 18, is one of Nelson’s prodigies.
“Definitely one of the most talented ones I’ve seen,” Nelson said.
After a year at Boise State University, Blackburn returned to Stasia Acrobats to practice for a professional acrobatic career.
“I’m working here for the next six months or so before I audition,” Blackburn said. “I’ll audition in person or through a videotape. That’s the goal.”
Nelson said one former troupe member from Rigby is now working with a professional acrobatic group.
“She is paid to do it like I (was),” he said. “When you get something you love and you get paid for it, it’s a beautiful thing.”
For some members of the troupe, working their way onto the Stasia’s performing troupe is their main goal. Leah Cluff, 15, of Rexburg, has only been with the troupe a month, but said practicing with the group motivates her to do well in school.
“If I get F's, I can’t perform,” she said.
Nelson said he finds academic help for troupe members struggling in school. Members are required to keep their grades up.
Besides tumbling routines, the acrobats also learn dancing and acting for some of their performances.
“We have dance instructors come in, guest coaches come in and work with them on just getting their technique a little bit better,” Nelson said. “Dance is not my forte, I was a circus performer for years.”
The Stasia Acrobats will perform Friday during the Big Sky Conference Women’s Basketball Championship halftime at CenturyLink Arena in Boise. They also have 19 other shows lined up through November, including a performance during the Utah Jazz pregame on April 1 and the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. For information and videos about the troupe, go to stasiaacrobats.com.