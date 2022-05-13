Idaho Falls is joining several other cities in Idaho by using impact fees, a one-time fee paid by developers to help accommodate growth in cities.
The Idaho Falls City Council voted to adopt impact fees during its Thursday meeting. A city news release said the fees are intended to allow “growth to pay for growth.”
“Every time a new home, apartment or business is built in the city, impacts to resources like police, fire, roads and other critical infrastructure stretches what is already in place,” Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth said in the release. “Impact fees ensure these services, including parks, are sufficient for our community’s needs.”
Other cities that have implemented impact fees include Boise, Nampa, Meridian, Coeur d’Alene and Rexburg. These cities use impact fees as an alternative to raising property taxes.
Existing businesses and homeowners will not have to pay impact fees since impact fees are strictly for new development. They are paid for by developers when a building permit is issued and an individual fee will vary based on the size of the new development, the cost of implementing it and how much it will impact the surrounding area.
The impact fees were carefully studied and developed to ensure those who benefit from new growth and development pay their share of the cost and no more, the release said. The revenue helps pay for the costs to maintain services at the current level as more people move to Idaho Falls. Examples include widening roads, purchasing police vehicles and constructing parks.
By law, impact fees can only be used for things like new facilities and vehicles that are needed to accommodate an increased population. The city plans to use the fees to pay for capital improvement projects in four areas: police, fire and EMS, transportation, and parks and recreation, the release said.
The impact fees will go into effect June 1. Council members voted to charge 100% of the fee for transportation and 75% of the fees for police, fire, and parks and recreation. The exact fees will be published in the impact fee schedule.
“We began examining this in the spring of 2020,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in the release. “And last year’s comprehensive planning data shows a great many Idaho Falls residents have come to expect a certain level of city services. We have a responsibility to pay for them. Reasonable impact fees will give us another tool to use as we manage an increasingly complex budget environment. The classic line is that these fees allow growth to pay for growth.”
A common criticism of impact fees is that they stifle growth or push it into the surrounding area, the release said. In Idaho, multiple cities, including those in the Boise metropolitan area, have had impact fees for several years but continue to see substantial growth. In 2021, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho reported that Ada and Canyon Counties saw 23,890 new residents move in between 2020 and 2021.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reported in January that some people in Kootenai County have attributed rising housing costs to impact fees, because developers pass the fee to buyers by increasing housing prices.
“We never take implementing fees or other financial measures lightly,” Casper said in the release. “We worked to balance both developer and taxpayer concerns. After the extensive planning and input from stakeholders in public hearings, a majority of the City Council decided implementing these fees will ensure Idaho Falls remains America’s best small city.”
The city previously held public hearings and a public comment period regarding the adoption of impact fees as well as the ordinance authorizing its implementation in February.
The Idaho Press reported the Idaho School Boards Association overwhelmingly endorsed a proposal to allow school districts to assess impact fees during its annual convention in November 2020. Idaho law prevents school districts and libraries to issue impact fees, and the Legislature hasn’t had a proposal come close to changing the law since 2006.