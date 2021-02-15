Idaho Falls Regional Airport has added two more nonstop flights to top U.S. destinations beginning this summer.
American Airlines will be offering daily direct flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix beginning June 3. The two routes will be offered year-round on Canadair Regional Jets planes with up to 76 available seats.
Friday’s press release from the city unveiling the two routes was this year’s second major announcement of new flights for Idaho Falls. In January, Allegiant Airlines announced it would be offering twice-weekly flights to Portland beginning in May.
“For the traveler, it means getting to many more destinations more quickly. And for all of us it indicates that eastern Idaho as a region, and Idaho Falls in particular, are poised for some very promising growth in the coming months,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in the release.
The growing number of flights through the airport reflects the ongoing $12 million expansion taking place at Idaho Falls Regional Airport. Construction is underway on two new terminal gates, one on each floor of the airport, while new security and TSA screening areas were recently completed.
Airport Director Rick Cloutier told the Post Register earlier this year that all terminals at the airport should be operating by early July.