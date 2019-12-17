United Airlines will add a fifth daily flight from Idaho Falls to Denver, Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials announced Tuesday. The new route will begin June 4. United has already started selling flights on the route.
Currently, the earliest United Airlines Denver flight out of Idaho Falls is at 8:05 a.m. and the latest back departs Denver at 6:55 p.m. Starting in June, the earliest flight out will be at 5:17 a.m. and the latest flight back from Denver will be at 10:17 p.m.
“It will change how people are able to plan their trips,” said Rick Cloutier, airport director. “If you have a business meeting on the East Coast, with the new times and connections, you could be there and back on the same day.”
United also plans to increase the size of the aircraft for two of its daily flights. While the United flights between the two cities are currently flown with a 45-seat CRJ200 aircraft, the new plane will be a 102-seat Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft. The larger aircraft will include the first United Airlines first-class section to service Idaho Falls.
“This is a huge step forward for Idaho Falls,” Cloutier said in a statement. “This really not only opens up the door for many more destinations to the East Coast. It provides a brand new, amazing opportunity for people to travel across the globe. It is a major accomplishment, and we are very happy that United will be making this service available.”
The time of the flights were set to ensure new connections, including single-layover international connections, such as to London and Frankfurt. Unlike many international connections from Idaho Falls, these will have much shorter layover, Cloutier said.
With the addition of this latest flight route, Idaho Falls Regional Airport will now have connections to 110 cities around the world.
“I do think the new flight will increase tourism, people can plan for longer weekends now,” Cloutier said.
After United Airlines added larger aircraft on certain routes in September 2017, flights remained at 90 percent capacity, resulting in a 5 percent increase in passenger numbers.
The city will soon begin construction on a terminal expansion that will add three gates and enlarge the security screening and gate areas by 30,000 square feet. The city will put out the construction bid for the project in January and hopes to begin construction by spring, according to Cloutier.
A complete list of June 2020 United Airlines flights can be found at idahofallsidaho.gov/CivicAlerts.