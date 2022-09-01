airport business
Buy Now

A Delta jet prepares to taxi at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport in this 2018 file photo.

 Post Register file

Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials are seeing another busy year, as the airport is on pace to accommodate more passengers than last year’s record-setting numbers.

Airport Director Rick Cloutier said the airport increased passenger counts of about 30% from January through March compared to last year. This trend continued through the summer as passenger numbers are about 25% higher than they were in 2021 through the summer, he said.

Recommended for you