The Idaho Falls Regional Airport released its flight and passenger statistics for the last fiscal year, which show the airport — an economic driver for Idaho Falls — continues to grow.
The airport serviced 155,277 enplanements (passengers departing) from October 2017 to September 2018, a 5 percent increase from the 147,258 enplanements the previous year. And there were 2,840 plane operations (flights coming in and going out).
Rick Cloutier, director for the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, said there are a couple reasons for this year’s passenger increase.
First, United Airlines — one of the three airlines with service to Idaho Falls — began landing a larger aircraft for a couple flights per day, increasing the size of the plane from 50 seats to 75 seats. Those flights remain at least 90 percent full, the minimum average capacity for most Idaho Falls flights, Cloutier said.
Second, the airport has been adjusting departure times in Idaho Falls to connect to flights on the East Coast, making it easier for East Coast natives working in the local nuclear, technology and energy industries to travel home.
The airport sees about 60 percent business and 40 percent leisure travelers, Cloutier said, depending on the destination. Many of the leisure travelers are tourists, flying into Idaho Falls on their way somewhere else — often to Yellowstone National Park or another tourist hot spot in the region. Since Idaho Falls isn’t the final destination for many passengers, the Idaho Falls airport competes with airports in Pocatello, Jackson, Wyo., Bozeman, Mont., and Salt Lake City for those tourism flights.
“I see a lot of people with fly-fishing rods and reel cases,” Cloutier said. “It’s a pretty good mix of leisure and business travel.”
Jeff Alt, 30, of Madison, Wis., was traveling with a fishing rod on Thursday. He had just deplaned from a United flight from Denver and was waiting for a friend to pick him up for their fly-fishing trip on the Snake River.
He said booking a flight to Idaho Falls was straightforward with just a one-hour layover in Denver.
“I booked my flight at the last minute, so I was expecting to pay a lot of money,” Alt said. “If you choose your flexibility a little bit — when you want to arrive and depart — you can get a much better deal.”
This is Alt’s first time in Idaho Falls. What would bring him back?
“Catching the fish of a lifetime,” he said.
The airport in the region that attracts travelers such as Alt reaps the rewards in its tourism economy. More passengers mean more hotel rooms, rental cars, souvenirs and meals purchased.
Cloutier said he feels a responsibility to bring more flights and more passengers to Idaho Falls.
“I take that very seriously because Idaho Falls is on the cusp of a growing region right now,” Cloutier said. “Having a good, viable airport is always one of the top reasons that companies relocate to an area. We need to do the best we can to attract good air service to support both the business community and the public.”
Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said the tourism industry in Idaho Falls would greatly benefit from additional flights to the airport.
“Tourism is $300 million (a year) in Bonneville County,” he said. “Imagine what would happen if we had more frequent flights.”
Instead of driving through Idaho Falls on their way to Yellowstone, Idaho Falls would be a tourist’s starting and stopping point, Schwarze said.
The Hampton Inn at 645 Lindsay Blvd. relies on the airport for about 40 percent of its business, according to general manager James West, who has managed two other hotels in the past.
“We get two to three off every flight that stays with us on average,” West said. “This is definitely the most airport-driven hotel I’ve operated.”
The Hampton Inn contracts with a couple of airlines that fly into Idaho Falls. Pilots and crew stay at the hotel when they’re in Idaho Falls overnight.
When the airport was closed for about a week last month for runway repairs, the hotel felt it, West said.
“That was a loss of eight rooms every night,” he said.
Shaka’s Oasis, a convenience store, deli and gas station near the airport, also relies on the airport for business. Passengers and airport employees stop there for lunch, and it’s often the final stop for gas before travelers return their rental cars.
“We get a lot of people from the airport around here. It does impact our bottom line,” said Kathy Pope, a sales and marketing representative for both Shaka’s and Salt Lake Express, an Idaho Falls-based airport shuttle and charter bus company.
Salt Lake Express services all airports in the region, Pope said. The bus carries passengers from Great Falls, Mont., to Las Vegas to Boise, among many other destinations.
“We’ve built our whole business on the airport shuttle model,” Pope said.
In addition to stimulating the local tourism economy, the airport is important for eastern Idaho residents.
Cloutier said he’s focusing on customer experience to increase the airport’s passenger numbers. Upcoming projects will expand the baggage claim and security area. And the airport is close to closing a deal on a new restaurant, Cloutier said.
Elizabeth Moss, 81, and her husband, Reed Moss, 87, of Antelope Flats near Ririe, were traveling to Mesa, Ariz., on Thursday to attend their great grandson’s blessing.
Mesa is one of seven direct destinations that the Idaho Falls airport offers. Others include Denver, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Oakland and Los Angeles.
Elizabeth Moss said coming to the Idaho Falls airport is a better experience than the larger airports she’s been to, especially Denver, which had a lot of people waiting in security.
“I think they do a very good job here,” she said. “This airport has been remodeled and they do a wonderful job. It’s a lovely place to come.”
Cloutier said Idaho Falls attracts residents such as the Mosses more than any other regional airport.
Using travel data collected by the Department of Transportation, Cloutier said airport officials could determine (by ZIP code, not name) which airport eastern Idahoans were using most often for travel.
The data was from the Idaho Falls metropolitan area, Pocatello and Jackson, Wyo.
“Out of all the ticketed passengers — we had about 1,200 passengers per day that fly out of that area — we retain about 40 percent of them,” Cloutier said.
Fifty percent of those residents go to Salt Lake City, 5 percent go to Boise, 3.7 percent go to Pocatello and the remaining go to other airports in the region, according to data collected by the Idaho Falls airport.