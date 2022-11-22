Thanksgiving is Thursday, and while many travelers have already headed out, a significant percentage of people traveling to see family this holiday are departing Wednesday.

According to AAA, 54.6 million Americans, including nearly 312,000 Idahoans, will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving this year, an increase of 1.5% from Thanksgiving 2021. The number of holiday travelers this year is expected to reach 98% of pre-pandemic volumes and is projected to be the third-busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000, AAA said.


