The Idaho Falls Regional Airport had a busy year in 2018.
Airport officials said 320,000 passengers passed through the gates during the year, representing an increase of 30,000 over 2017. This is the “highest totals for the airport for more than a decade,” a city news release said.
“Those passenger figures are pretty significant, especially when you consider we were closed for an entire week this year to renovate the runway,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said in the release. “Had we not been shut down during that time, those numbers would have been much higher.”
The release said the airport saw twice as many passengers in 2018 than any other regional airport in Idaho, except for Boise. The Idaho Falls airport offers seven nonstop destinations and hopes to increase that number.
“We are working very hard to try and bring even more flights and additional airlines to Idaho Falls,” Cloutier said in the release. “Our renovations and improvements are all part of that effort. It takes time, for sure, but we are working every day to bring more destinations to the residents of Idaho Falls and provide a premium experience for our passengers.”
City public information officer Bud Cranor said the size of aircraft helped in the increase.
"The airlines have increased their service to Idaho Falls by adding larger aircraft, which in turn provide more seats, thus allowing for more passengers to fly through Idaho Falls," he said.
The airport also has upgraded passenger amenities, renovating the restaurant on the main floor and adding a restaurant with beverage service to the upstairs section of the airport, the news release said.
Future improvement plans include expanding the number of passenger boarding gates, improve traffic and security and a new baggage claim.