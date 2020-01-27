The Idaho Falls Regional Airport set a new record in passenger volume in 2019, according to the latest data.
In 2019, 352,093 people used the airport, according to numbers reported by the airlines. This tops the last high of 328,364 in 2014. The airlines reported 177,168 people getting on flights, up from 161,019 in 2018.
“These are all numbers we have received from the air carriers that serve the airport,” airport Director Rick Cloutier said in a news release from the city. “These will be reported to the (Federal Aviation Administration) by the airlines and are the numbers uses by the FAA to categorize airports and help determine the levels of federal funding available to us.”
The number of travelers increased 9 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, and in 2018 they went up 9 percent compared to 2017.
“A lot of factors go into accounting for those increased numbers,” Cloutier said. “Overall, this just demonstrates that we have a very healthy amount of business and leisure travel going on here. I think that we can continue to expect those numbers to get even better with the recent changes we’ve implemented and the improvements that we’ll continue to see here over the next few years.”
The Idaho Falls airport offers flights to and from Denver, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. A terminal expansion is expected to start soon. Other recent changes there include more restaurant services, a new baggage claim and improved Transportation Security Administration Pre-Check line and the addition of a fifth daily flight to Denver. United Airlines has said it plans to increase the size of its plane for two of those daily flights, adding another 102 seats every day.