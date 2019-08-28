The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is holding a weeklong event to help people enroll in the Transportation Security Administration's pre-enrollment expedited screening program.
The event will run from Sept. 16 through Sept. 20. Pre-check clearance lets travelers who are deemed low risk skip security steps other passengers need to go through. For example, they don't have to remove their shoes, light outerwear or belts, and don't have to remove liquids or laptops from their carry-ons.
“We are very excited to partner with the TSA to allow Idaho Falls residents to come down to the airport and enroll in this program,” Airport Director Rick Cloutier said in a statement. “Being enrolled makes flying much more convenient and really cuts down on the times you have to wait in line at security. Especially for people who fly a lot, or fly with family, this is a big time saver and well worth the money."
Go to tsa.gov/precheck and click "Apply Now" to make an appointment to complete the enrollment process in person at the airport's application center. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or driver's license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Applicants will be fingerprinted during the in-person session.
There is an $85 application fee for a background check and fingerprints, which can be paid in-person and covers five years of pre-check. People can pay by credit card, money order or a company, certified or cashier's check; cash and personal checks are not accepted. You can start the enrollment process at identoGO.com/precheck. Call airport administration at 208-612-8221 with any questions.