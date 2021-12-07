Members of the Idaho Falls American Legion Post 56 stand at salute on Tuesday as Navy veteran Bob Reinisch performs "Taps" to honor the soldiers and civilians killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Members of the Idaho Falls American Legion Post 56 stand at salute on Tuesday as Navy veteran Bob Reinisch performs "Taps" to honor the soldiers and civilians killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
A small crowd gathered at the Veterans Memorial in Idaho Falls on Tuesday to pay their respects to those who lost their livesat Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.
Members of the Idaho Falls American Legion Post 56 honored the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, by playing "Taps," a four-note bugle call that remembers the dead.
“I think we have a moral obligation to the next generation to let them know what happened on Dec. 7, 1941,” said Bob Reinisch, a Navy veteran from 1962-1969.
Post 56 concluded the ceremony by ringing a submarine bell seven times to honor the service members that died during the attack that brought the United States into World War II.
“Seven is the number of completion. We’re honoring the fact that those troops paid the ultimate sacrifice and completed their time here on Earth,” Reinisch said.