The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is offering microchip services for $10 ahead of the Fourth of July.
The Animal Shelter normally provides microchips for $20. Fireworks around the upcoming holiday typically cause stress for pets, and the holiday serves as an important reminder for pet owners to take advantage of this service. The appointment takes minutes, and the price is unbeatable, according to Jessica Clements, a public information officer for the city.
“This is our annual offer. The whole process only takes a few minutes. You come in, pay your fee and then our next available technician will be out to see you,” Clements said.
Appointments at a discounted rate are available through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, 2450 Hemmert Ave.
Clements said microchipping offers permanent identification for pets.
“It’s still a good practice to have your pet wear a collar. However, the reality is they slip their collars. They get lost, but if they are microchipped, they still have a way to be identified,” Clements said.
Clements said that checking to see if an animal has a microchip is the first thing the Animal Shelter does when it receives a lost pet.
“We’ve had animals brought in that are from several states away. They have been lost for months, but we are able to return them safely to their owners because of the permanent information they had on their microchip,” Clements said. “It is such an invaluable tool. Getting your pet microchipped really is a no-brainer.”
Although microchip services are always available at the Animal Shelter, now is an important time to take advantage of it, according to Clements. Many animals are lost in Fourth of July parades and firework crowds, or run away from home because of the noise.
“This weekend can be quite distressing for most animals. Keep in mind that it’s not just the Fourth of July that can be stressful. You need to care for your animals days before and after the holiday. Plan for them to be in a safe and secure place during those times,” Clements said.
Many people bring pets to the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, the annual Idaho Falls firework show. However, the event discourages the presence of pets at the show.
“If you’re planning to go to firework shows and parades, look to see what the event recommendations are and plan appropriately,” Clements said.
Snake River Animal Shelter Executive Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman said that intentional care for pets is important to prioritize this weekend.
“Every animal is different when it comes to the Fourth of July, but one thing we are heavily promoting is microchipping,” Ziel-Dingman said. “Even though we don’t take in lost animals here, if an animal is brought to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and isn’t claimed within three days, it will be put up for adoption. But if the animal is microchipped, that might not happen.”
Ziel-Dingman also said that the actions and emotions of the owner directly impact the pet.
“It’s important for the owner to stay calm. If they get upset and yell at their dog for barking at the fireworks, that can trigger the pet’s anxiety. A lot of pets mimic the emotions of their owners,” Ziel-Dingman said.
Ziel-Dingman mentioned several ways to help calm pets over the stressful holiday. She encouraged owners to make sure their pets get plenty of exercise before the fireworks begin. She said owners should let their pets outside to use the bathroom earlier than expected.
“I’ve lived in Idaho Falls my whole life, and I know that people like to start fireworks at 6 p.m. Don’t wait to take your dog outside until 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July,” Ziel-Dingman said.
Ziel-Dingman also advised owners to keep windows closed, doors shut and music playing during the fireworks. Treats, blankets, and in some cases, medicine can keep pets calm during the clamor of Independence Day.
“If your pet has pretty extreme anxiety already, contact a professional, like a local veterinarian, to see if they should be medicated in some way,” Ziel-Dingman said.